Refinery Workers Return to Capitol Hill to Rally for Renewable Fuel Standard Reform

Last month, refinery workers met with dozens of senators and representatives to raise awareness about how the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) use of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) to track RFS compliance threatens thousands of family-supporting, community-sustaining jobs across the country.

A growing number of elected leaders from both parties have already joined the USW, other unions and independent refiners to call for RFS reform that benefits consumers and protects oil jobs without significantly impacting the ethanol industry.

Sporadic negotiations at the White House have been taking place between the EPA, legislators, refiners and ethanol lobbyists, but the parties have not yet found an acceptable compromise.

NOTE: Interviews with Participants Available

Contact Roy Houseman at (202) 288-3573 or rhouseman@usw.org for details.

Who: About 100 workers from independent oil refineries whose jobs are threatened.

What: Rally for renewable fuel standard reform that protects refinery jobs without harming the ethanol industry.

When: From 1 – 2 p.m., Thursday, April 26, 2018

Where: On the grass across the drive from the east Senate steps

More information, contact: Roy Houseman – (202) 288-3573 or rhouseman@usw.org

