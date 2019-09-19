Refinery29 Partners With ELOQUII To Launch First-Ever Crowdsourced Plus Size Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ELOQUII, the trend-driven brand and retailer for women sizes 14+, and Refinery29, the leading global media and entertainment company for women, announce a landmark crowdsourced fashion collection: The Weekender by Refinery29 x ELOQUII. Developed in hand with insights gathered from a nationally representative survey among women sizes 12+, including 29 chosen Refinery29 Ambassadors, the chic and versatile weekend wear collection is the answer to what was missing from her wardrobe. The 27-piece collection is available in sizes 12-28, and spans jackets, dresses, tees, blouses, denim and skirts.

Designed for the effortless, cool woman on-the-go, The Weekender by Refinery29 x ELOQUII fills that void between what she wants to wear and what she has the option to wear. Priced $49.95-129.95, the collection is available on ELOQUII.com and in ELOQUII stores as well as through wholesale partners, Nordstrom.com, Stitch Fix, Gwynnie Bee and Refinery29.com.

"For fashion to become truly more representative, it needs to be just as much about great inclusive style as it is about inclusive sizing," said Christene Barberich, Global Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder, Refinery29. "Here at Refinery29, we've always believed in serving our audiences in the most inspired and authentic way possible, from our content to the experiences we offer, to defining initiatives like the 67% Project and Take Back the Beach. We're so excited to partner with ELOQUII to push these boundaries even further by putting some of that unique design power directly into the hands of the women who will wear it and really bring it to life."

ELOQUII, a master at brand collaborations with their trend-driven design and fit expertise, continues to identify unexpected partners to deliver unique fashion collections their customers will covet that would otherwise be unavailable to them. Tapping into Refinery29's 'Mad Chatters', a group of over 10K highly engaged, richly profiled community members, the two brands designed a collection that fills a void for plus size women – specifically versatile weekend wear options. The 29 chosen Ambassadors, known as 'The Weekenders', provided input on every stage of the design process from concept through final looks selection. Five of the ambassadors are featured in the lookbook shoot, embodying the confident and creative women the collection was designed for.

Refinery29 is committed to challenging conventional perceptions of beauty, instilling confidence and providing inspiration for all women through authentic and inclusive visual representation. Similarly, ELOQUII, who recently launched its first brand campaign, #MODELTHAT, is on a mission to fight the unconscious bias its customers often face. Both brands took those values into consideration by going straight to 'her' for guidance and inspiration to ultimately design a collection that can transition from Friday happy hour to Sunday brunch and everything in between.

"Partnering with Refinery29 to design a new collection that was not just made FOR HER but inspired BY HER has been a highlight of my time here," said Yesenia Torres, Design Director at ELOQUII. "Together we gained insight from the community to identify a pain point in their wardrobe and offer a solution in the form of a chic, versatile collection that will cater to whatever the weekend throws her way."

"The Weekender collection is rooted in the belief that plus-size women deserve to feel confident in her clothing," said Laura Delarato, Senior Creative at Refinery29. "It was created through the intersections of design, style, data, and personal experience to fill the gap in her closet; tackling her style asks with care. And as a plus-size woman, I'm so proud to be a part of a program that will positively impact my community and my personal closet."

Created in various prints aptly named Sunday Stripes, 29 Stars, Weekend Getaway and Stylish Spots, the collection is created in a color palette of caramel, amber, yellow blue and teal, that will effortlessly take women through their weekend fun. Standouts from the collection include the industrial Crop Moto Jacket ($110.95), the Mom Jean ($79.95) – coined as a top item this customer has a hard time finding, Cowl Neck Slip Dress ($99.95) – a key fall trend, and the Crocodile Embossed Mini Skirt ($69.95).

In celebration of the Weekender by Refinery29 x ELOQUII collection launch, ELOQUII will host a weekend brunch event at ELOQUII's store in SoHo, New York on 120 Wooster Street. Guests will be invited to enjoy mimosas, music, pampering and more as they shop the new collection. Yesenia Torres, ELOQUII Design Director, and Laura Delarato, Senior Creative at Refinery29, will host a Q&A with guests and share outfitting tips. The event will be held on September 21, 2019.

About ELOQUII

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is transforming the way women sizes 14+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections multiple times each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their SoHo store on 120 Wooster Street, Washington D.C. Pentagon City store, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, The Galleria Shopping Center in Houston, and through www.ELOQUII.com. @ELOQUII, #XOQ.

About Refinery29

Refinery29 is the leading media and entertainment company focused on women with a global audience footprint of 249 million across all platforms. Through a variety of lifestyle stories, original video programming, social, shareable content, and live experiences, Refinery29 provides its audience with the inspiration and tools to discover and pursue a more independent, stylish, and informed life. Please visit www.refinery29.com, www.refinery29.com/en-ca, www.refinery29.uk and www.refinery29.de for more information and to browse content.

The Weekender by Refinery29 x ELOQUII builds on Refinery29's mission to build more authentic and inclusive spaces for women to engage, create and be inspired. Through dedicated commitments such as The 67% Project, which celebrates the diversity of women's bodies, or our Take Back the Beach campaign, encouraging women to feel confident, just the way they are, Refinery29 is continuing to expand the narrative on beauty and style.

Survey Methodology

R29 x ELOQUII Design Inspiration Survey. n=1,022 W18+, Fielded in August-September 2018

R29 x ELOQUII Design Inspiration Focus Groups, n=29 W18+, Conducted October 2018

Quant Overview: Refinery29 surveyed 1,000+ women that self-identify as Plus sized. Survey participants were sourced from Refinery29's proprietary insights panel, Mad Chatter, and general population sample provider, ResearchNow. This study identified the ELOQUII target demographic's style choices, behaviors, and needs as it relates to fashion and shopping.

Qual Overview: Refinery29 and ELOQUII then met at R29 HQ to hold video conference calls with the selected Brand Ambassadors and crowd-source feedback to concept testing through online activities.

