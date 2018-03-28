Reflect and BrightSign Bring Ad-Trafficking Solution to Growing Digital Signage Market

Using AdLogic, clients can set objectives based on target metrics such as frequency of plays and audience impressions for a particular advertisement. The algorithmic engine at the center of AdLogic balances ad playback to ensure clients achieve particular goals. AdLogic ad deployments on BrightSign media players mean content managers no longer have to worry about a given advertisement's delivery. Content is displayed automatically based on a store's location, time of day, or even the types of visitors a location generally gets.

AdLogic, paired up with BrightSign is a money-saver, a risk-eliminator, and a game-changer.

"When we see an opportunity to make our products better," says Matt Schmitt, President and Chief Innovation Officer with Reflect, "We invent a solution, improve the process, and our clients enjoy the results."

With this powerful combination of technologies, digital signage networks can now effectively deliver advertising based on impressions, frequency, and intended audiences. Packaged with an easy-to-interpret, easy-to-use report with verified playback data, AdLogic running on BrightSign media players is an extremely powerful platform.

"BrightSign is pleased to support this proven ad-trafficking solution from Reflect," noted Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. "We are always supportive of partner integrations that deliver a better experience for the end-user."

