Reflecting a strong market position, GRI MSP is making a significant investment in executive leadership

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), the world's leading independent managed service provider in workforce solutions, is pleased to introduce the newest members of their leadership team. Following the appointment of Mike Wachholz as CEO – US and Board Member last year, GRI has continued to invest at the leadership level to fuel growth and expand services to clients.

GRI welcomes three leaders in the workforce solutions space who have been driving forces behind the success of several leading organizations within the industry.

Mike Drolet joined GRI in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the Chief Operating Officer - US. A recipient of the HRO Today Superstar 40 under 40 award, Mike has served as an operations and strategic services executive for enterprise-level MSP and talent acquisition organizations across the world. He was also integral in developing RPO from its infancy stage as it began to take hold as a fundamental solution for top talent providers. With a background in operations, client services as well as data and technology, Mike's diverse skillset and experience has been applied to all facets of the workforce solutions industry.

Jody Mohammed, Vice President, Partnerships and Solutions, has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts on their Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, and joins GRI with a tenure of 20+ years in MSP and supplier management. Jody was the Global Head of Supplier Partnerships for a global total talent solutions provider. She is well known for being a passionate advocate for supplier partnerships and MSP programs that align customer's critical business initiatives, putting them on a path to growth.

GRI also welcomes Jennifer Torres, Vice President, Growth, recognized as an expert and highly skilled senior leader in MSP program management by both HRO Today and Staffing Industry Analysts. Jennifer joins GRI after previous executive roles at several organizations within the MSP space, the most recent focused on healthcare talent acquisition. Jennifer also has deep industry expertise in the Financial Services, Technology and Logistics sectors. Her teams and client solutions are fueled by fast paced environments with extensive enterprise change management and transformation experience. She is known for her "passion for people" and excellence in leading custom workforce solutions with emphasis on customer service.

"Jody, Jennifer and Mike bring a wealth of industry experience and an innovative mindset to the GRI family," says Mike Wachholz. "Each of these seasoned professionals, in their respective previous positions, have led the transformation of the workforce solutions industry over the last decade. By adding them to our already outstanding leadership team at GRI, I am excited about the high-quality and customer-centric services GRI will deliver to the workforce space for our clients and future business partners."

To learn more about GRI, visit https://www.geometricresultsinc.com

About GRI

GRI, a Bain Capital portfolio company, manages billions of dollars of contingent workforce spend across the globe. They provide cost-effective, innovative MSP solutions to drive workforce visibility, deliver material cost savings and attract better talent. With solutions underpinned by market insights and business intelligence, GRI stands distinctly apart from the industry because they invest solely in MSP services.

GRI is the only independent MSP that is singularly focused as a Clients' advisor and advocate. Vendor-neutral and free of all channel conflict, they are not owned by a staffing company or beholden to corporate-mandated business interests. GRI works only for their Clients and operates with one goal: to deliver the most effective, efficient, value-driven MSP platform. With over two decades of experience supporting some of the world's most recognized brands, GRI's model is unique, proven and forward thinking.

SOURCE Geometric Results Inc.

Related Links

http://geometricresultsinc.com

