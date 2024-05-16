Reflecting on a Decade of Impact, Synchrony Celebrates Strength from Diversity

"Our commitment to equity is unwavering," said Brian Doubles, President and CEO of Synchrony. "As a responsible and trusted employer, partner, and community member, belonging is an imperative at Synchrony. It's clear the progress we are making on advancing equity, diversity, inclusion and citizenship is good for our business and great for our employees, customers and communities."

This year's theme, United in Purpose – Changing Tomorrow, Today, reinforced the company's collective resolve to bring together diverse voices, mindsets and people to deliver the strongest outcomes. The event featured keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and panel discussions focused on this charge.

"GDE is a celebration of our people, their diversity of thought, and our focus on keeping equity and inclusion as one of the key pillars of our culture," said Michael Matthews, Synchrony's Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "Our people come away from GDE with a deeper desire for greater growth, well-being, respect and understanding."

Synchrony employees across the world also volunteered in hands-on service projects to support nonprofit organizations that help their local communities.

The Synchrony Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, collaborates with various organizations and public schools in Chicago since the company began hosting GDE in the region in 2023. The Synchrony Foundation complemented these efforts with $50,000 in donations to selected nonprofits and causes, which include Canine Companions®, a national nonprofit which provides expertly trained service dogs to help make a difference in the lives of adults, children, and veterans with disabilities. CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, has a longstanding partnership with Canine Companions, based on a mutual goal of ensuring that people with all types of disabilities lead independent and empowered lives with the help of their service dogs. CareCredit is a valued financing option that gives pet owners the peace of mind that they can be prepared to care for their pets throughout their lifetime.

Other organizations receiving donations include the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation whose mission is to provide comfort to children and teens diagnosed with cancer, Anti-Cruelty Society, the National Animal Welfare Society and PAWS Chicago.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise, and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries, including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet, and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Media Contact:

Synchrony

Angie Hu

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony