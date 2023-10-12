Reflective Materials Market size to increase by USD 7.04 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reflective Materials Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The growing construction industry is notably driving the reflective materials market. However, factors such as volatile prices of raw materials of reflective materials may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the reflective materials market including  3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp., Coats Group PLC, Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd, Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co. Ltd., Jinsung Corp., JRC REFLEX ITALIA S.r.l., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paiho Group, PPG Industries Inc., Reflectionight Inc., REFLOMAX Co. Ltd., SKC hi-tech and marketing Co Ltd., SVG Optronics Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Viz Reflectives, Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd, and Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027
Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd.: The company offers reflective materials such as YSL9600, YSL9200 and YSL1100.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report

Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • Coatings
  • Fabrics
  • Sheets
  • Paints and inks
  • Others

End-user

  • Construction
  • Automobiles
  • Textiles
  • Electronics

Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The coatings segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This pertains to the incorporation of reflectors in diverse coating formulations, which are applied to surfaces for enhanced visibility and reflectivity, particularly in low light conditions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist reflective materials market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the reflective materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the reflective materials market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of reflective materials market companies

Reflective Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.73

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp., Coats Group PLC, Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd, Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co. Ltd., Jinsung Corp., JRC REFLEX ITALIA S.r.l., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paiho Group, PPG Industries Inc., Reflectionight Inc., REFLOMAX Co. Ltd., SKC hi-tech and marketing Co Ltd., SVG Optronics Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Viz Reflectives, Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd, and Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by End User
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

