Reflective Materials Market size to increase by USD 7.04 billion between 2022 to 2027| 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reflective Materials Market size is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The growing construction industry is notably driving the reflective materials market. However, factors such as volatile prices of raw materials of reflective materials may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the reflective materials market including 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp., Coats Group PLC, Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd, Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co. Ltd., Jinsung Corp., JRC REFLEX ITALIA S.r.l., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paiho Group, PPG Industries Inc., Reflectionight Inc., REFLOMAX Co. Ltd., SKC hi-tech and marketing Co Ltd., SVG Optronics Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Viz Reflectives, Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd, and Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy the report now for detailed company information

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027

Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd.: The company offers reflective materials such as YSL9600, YSL9200 and YSL1100.

Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Coatings

Fabrics

Sheets

Paints and inks

Others

End-user

Construction

Automobiles

Textiles

Electronics

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The coatings segment is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This pertains to the incorporation of reflectors in diverse coating formulations, which are applied to surfaces for enhanced visibility and reflectivity, particularly in low light conditions.

Reflective Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist reflective materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reflective materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reflective materials market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of reflective materials market companies

Reflective Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Avient Corp., Coats Group PLC, Daoming Optics and Chemical Co. Ltd, Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized Material Co. Ltd., Jinsung Corp., JRC REFLEX ITALIA S.r.l., Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paiho Group, PPG Industries Inc., Reflectionight Inc., REFLOMAX Co. Ltd., SKC hi-tech and marketing Co Ltd., SVG Optronics Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Viz Reflectives, Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd, and Chinastars Reflective Material Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

