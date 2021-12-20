Reflective Sportswear Market Size to Grow by USD 709.46 Million| Improved Marketing Strategies by Key Competitors to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The improved marketing strategies by key competitors is one of the key factors influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. In addition, surging physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports and increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities are some other factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

However, factors such as the greater availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth. The easy availability of a number of counterfeit products will likely hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The presence of a number of counterfeit products will also lead to market fragmentation, which eventually might result in a lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and market share erosion.

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The reflective sportswear market report is segmented by Product (apparels, footwear, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The apparels segment held the largest reflective sportswear market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an increased demand for reflective sports apparel from both developed and developing economies. In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest share during the forecast period owing to the increasing sales of reflective sportswear through specialty stores, department stores, and other retail stores. vendors are opening new retail outlets in local and regional markets to increase their sales through the offline channel. They sell their products through specialty stores and other retailing formats.

In terms of Geography, North America was the largest revenue-generating segment in the reflective sportswear market in 2020. The segment will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the reflective sportswear market in the US is driven by the launch of innovative products, the rising use of online platforms to purchase reflective apparel, and increasing participation in outdoor activities. The US is the key market for reflective sportswear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The reflective sportswear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The presence of these vendors increases the threat of rivalry among existing vendors. Furthermore, high exit barriers further intensify the competition among vendors.

adidas AG



ASICS Corp.



Columbia Sportswear Co.



Hanesbrands Inc.



Nike Inc.



PUMA SE



PVH Corp.



Shimano Inc.



Under Armour Inc.



Vista Outdoor Inc.

Reflective Sportswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 709.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

