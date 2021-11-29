Reflective Sportswear Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% by 2025 | Improved Marketing Strategies by Key Competitors to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Reflective Sportswear Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our reflective sportswear market report covers the following areas:

Reflective Sportswear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Reflective Sportswear Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The improved marketing strategies by key competitors, physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports, and the increasing number of fatalities resulting from hard adventure sports activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an alarming decline in vendor profit margin will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Reflective Sportswear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Apparels



Footwear



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Reflective Sportswear Market 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for reflective sportswear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The reflective sportswear market share growth by the apparels segment will be significant for revenue-generating. Technavio report entails detailed information on all segments in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Reflective Sportswear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist reflective sportswear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the reflective sportswear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the reflective sportswear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of reflective sportswear market vendors

Reflective Sportswear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 709.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Shimano Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

