Reflectiz Raises Over $5 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by Capri Ventures to Transform Third-Party Application Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflectiz, an innovative solution provider in the third-party application security space, has officially announced the completion of a Series A financing round worth over $5 million. This recent investment round was spearheaded by Capri Ventures, a leading US early-stage enterprise tech fund, which joined forces with Reflectiz' existing investors.

"We are delighted to have received this vote of confidence from Capri Ventures and our current investors," said Idan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Reflectiz. "We are already feeling the growing demand with multiple industry-leaders now protecting their websites successfully. Now, we are planning to scale up our sales and marketing operations, especially in the US market."

Digital transformation is a global trend that is powered by third-party applications and frameworks. However, this comes at a price. Banking, fintech, insurance, healthcare, eCommerce and eService platforms are dealing with a growing number of online threats. Reflectiz enters the picture by mitigating security and privacy blind-spots across customers' digital assets to drive immediate value.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Reflectiz," said Gilly Ron, partner at Capri Ventures, a leading US-based early-stage enterprise tech fund headed by a team of enterprise software executives, with many recent successes including fast-growing cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cloud management companies. "Reflectiz's vision and solution are changing the way people look at third-party applications to create a safer digital environment for organizations and users alike," Ron added.

To support the growing demand for its cybersecurity solution, Reflectiz is in the process of expanding its development, sales, marketing, and operation teams. Reflectiz is also establishing new partnerships to solidify its foothold in the cybersecurity space and gain more expertise.

"Reflectiz is growing rapidly despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which says everything about our technology and its contribution to cybersecurity," Cohen signed off.

