RE'FLEKT Unveils Sync: Industry's First Solution Empowering Edge-Based 'Tracking' For Augmented And Mixed Reality

Attaching and superimposing—or 'tracking'—digital content onto real-world, physical objects, is considered the final hurdle to building most AR/MR enterprise and industry instruction applications (like the ones employed in manufacturing). The more complex and dynamic the contextual AR/MR experience, the more likely the tracking stage is to be outsourced to experts with highly specialized digital modeling capabilities.

With Sync, tracking can be precisely configured to seamlessly map the digital to the physical. Sync also simplifies tracking to the point where AR/MR applications can be built 100% in-house, so companies can keep a closer eye on its proprietary CAD and product design data for more timely, secure and cost-effective company roll-out. Sync enables the creation and deployment of new MR applications in house and in one-fifth the average development time.

"RE'FLEKT wants to help companies manage their own AR and MR application development by handling the most tedious and expensive parts of the job at every step—including tracking digital data onto physical objects," said Wolfgang Stelzle, CEO and founder of RE'FLEKT. "While more companies realize how AR and MR applications can create new value out of existing data—turning that data over to external developers and designers for application development raises costs and even security concerns. With Sync added to the mix, we are handing 100% control over your proprietary data in the AR and MR application development process."

RE'FLEKT is demonstrating Sync, the latest feature in its REFLEKT ONE suite, at AWE USA 2018 Booth #511, May 30 – June 1, 2018.

About RE'FLEKT

RE'FLEKT is a Munich based technology company that enables any business or industry to create their own in-house Augmented and Mixed Reality applications. By making AR and MR affordable and scalable for business, RE'FLEKT's ground-breaking human-centred platforms empower anyone to simply infuse their industry knowledge into customized AR and MR solutions. With clients including Audi, BASF, BMW, Bosch, Eon, Hyperloop, Hyundai, Leybold, Porsche, Seepex and Thyssen Krupp, the international team delivers technology solutions to a variety of leading global markets. Since its founding in 2012, RE'FLEKT has grown to a team of over 60 employees in Munich, Dusseldorf and Los Angles and is recommended by leading analysts including ABI Research and Gartner (Gartner Cool Vendor). www.re-flekt.com

About REFLEKT ONE

REFLEKT ONE is the first scalable Augmented Reality platform to enable any industry to simply create in-house Augmented Reality applications. The award-winning platform creates visual guidance on smartphones, tablets and smart glasses to simplify production, training, maintenance and repair. REFLEKT ONE's cutting-edge technology reuses and transforms any existing engineering, design and documentation data into interactive real-time 2D/3D visualizations on real objects. REFLEKT ONE can be integrated into any existing IT Infrastructures and is "IoT Ready"–empowering industry to connect to real objects and display live sensor data in real-time.

About the RE'FLEKT Enterprise AR Suite

RE'FLEKT's Enterprise AR Suite provides a powerful content creation platform and a remote expert solution to empower workers with flexible and customizable smart instructions on mobile devices and smart glasses—for increased efficiency and reduced errors. The content creation platform integrates into existing enterprise software and enables companies to easily convert existing CAD data and media content into Augmented and Mixed Reality applications for maintenance, training and operations. The Remote Expert tool connects workers to immediate Augmented and Mixed Reality support with dedicated experts in one simple click.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reflekt-unveils-sync-industrys-first-solution-empowering-edge-based-tracking-for-augmented-and-mixed-reality-300657988.html

SOURCE RE'FLEKT

Related Links

http://www.re-flekt.com

