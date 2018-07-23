Reflektive Builds Leadership Team for Global Expansion of its World-class People Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflektive, the real-time people management cloud company, today announced the addition of two new executives to its leadership team in a strategic move designed to position the company for its next phase of global expansion and revenue growth.

Forrest Hobbs brings 20 years of experience in go-to-market design and execution to his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, while marketing veteran Danial Hazarika has joined the team as Vice President of Marketing. Hobbs and Hazarika will collaborate on efficient growth strategies and execution to drive expansion in both Reflektive's geographic footprint and market penetration.

Plans include opening a new sales and service location in the Boston/Somerville area, along with establishing an office in Europe. At the same time, Reflektive will expand its sales, marketing and services functions across various locations to scale go-to-market and customer experience strategies that drive revenue growth. All this, backed by its expanding partner ecosystem and recent acquisition of Shape Analytics, make the Reflektive platform increasingly accessible and extensible, enabling integrations with other HR solutions to provide more workforce enablement worldwide.

"Forrest and Danial both have outstanding track records for growing businesses from zero to hundreds of millions of dollars, including several exits. They're also keenly aware of the critical role an exceptional employee experience plays in business success and the opportunity we have to enable that for our customers on a global scale," said Rajeev Behera, CEO of Reflektive. "Their expertise will help to accelerate our momentum by giving more companies access to new people management tools required to grow and succeed."

Formerly the CRO of Usermind, Hobbs led the company's transformation to enterprise and partner channels and secured a $23.5 million Series C investment. Previously as SVP worldwide sales and business development at TeleSign, Hobbs grew the sales, marketing and client services divisions from two to a global team of 90 people, building revenue from zero to a $120 million run rate and securing $80 million in funding. He was also one of the first employees at Frontbridge, acquired by Microsoft, where he led cloud sales, partner and worldwide Office 365 sales and partner channel strategy.

"Reflektive has a tremendous opportunity to lead the way in cultivating better managers, more engaging employee experiences, and enabling HR leaders and executives with technology that enhances people management processes," Hobbs said. "It's imperative that more company leaders and their people worldwide gain access to our innovative, proven platform to help them drive business and employee performance."

Hazarika previously spent more than two years as the head of marketing and 20th employee at Checkr, where he grew the marketing function from the ground up and supported Series A to Series C fund raising of $150 million in less than three years. Prior to Checkr, he led demand generation and marketing analytics at MuleSoft, contributing to $80 million in revenue growth before the company was acquired by Salesforce.com for $6.5 billion.

"Reflektive is extremely well positioned for expansion with capital and top-tier talent, and it's time to scale the #NoBadManagers Movement worldwide to help companies everywhere leverage the benefits of real-time cultures, feedback and performance management," Hazarika said. "It's the perfect opportunity to be part of the next phase of Reflektive's growth strategy with our focus on empowering more customers to create high performing organizations through better manager and employee experiences."

Reflektive's real-time people management solutions help companies address business problems like employee dissatisfaction and disengagement caused by outdated HR processes that stymies individual and company growth. Reflektive empowers customers with real-time feedback, performance management and people analytics that enables employees, managers, and companies to reach their full potential.

