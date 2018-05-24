Reflektive Kicks off Performance Management Event Series with Masterclasses and HR Leadership Summits

The jam-packed schedule kicks off this week with the first installment of a Performance Management Masterclass webinar series produced by Human Resources Today. The six-part series features experts, thought leaders, and practitioners offering actionable insights, best practices, and real-world examples of powerful performance management strategies at work.

The first event is set for 11 a.m. PDT Friday, May 25 and features Jo Weech, CEO and primary consultant at Exemplary Consultants. In Weech's presentation, "Killing the Annual Performance Review, and What to Do After the Funeral," she'll cover why the traditional review process is failing, particularly with millennials and why implementing agile methodologies in performance evaluation is critical for workforce engagement and retention.

Future installments in the Masterclass series will cover:

How to get the C-suite and employees on board with a more modern performance management approach, and why it's a crucial business strategy;

Tips for smoothing the transition from annual review to ongoing performance management;

Humanizing the performance management process, with tactics for improving communication between managers and employees and cultivating emotional intelligence;

How and why effective performance management drives employee engagement and motivation; and

How to create a culture of conversation with real-time interaction, feedback, and growth baked into day-to-day work to build a positive employer brand for better recruitment and retention.

To enroll or sign up for updates on future installments, visit the Performance Management Masterclass portal.

In Fort Lauderdale, Fla on June 7th, Rachel Ernst, Reflektive's director of employee success, will be a featured presenter at the Brandon Hall Women in Leadership Summit. Ernst's session, 'Women Helping Women Lead' will address gender diversity issues most businesses face today regarding women in leadership roles. "As an HR practitioner who is passionate about developing leaders at all stages of their evolution, and a female leader, I am excited to participate in this important summit," Ernst said. "We're happy to contribute to these events and enjoy sharing our learnings for the benefit of others, and listening to the challenges companies face in growing their talent."

Later in June, Reflektive is hosting and moderating two events during the CHRO Leadership Summit in Boston. Jonathan Raymond, CEO & founder at Refound and author of the book, Good Authority, will speak at a live edition of Reflektive's Performance Management Masterclass Series, including peer networking and dinner, in Boston. Onsite at the CHRO Leadership Summit on June 27th, Amelia Forrest-Kaye of Reflektive will moderate a discussion about redefining performance management, and how to overcome barriers that can prevent positive change and sustainable growth.

About Reflektive:

Reflektive is a leader in providing innovative, real-time performance management solutions for HR leaders and their agile organizations. Founded in 2014, Reflektive securely delivers Real-Time Feedback and Requests, Goal Management, Performance Reviews, and Check-Ins applications in the cloud for more than 400 clients worldwide including AAR, Blue Origin, Comcast, Dollar Shave Club, Healthgrades, Instacart, Wavemaker Global, and Protective Life. Based in San Francisco, Reflektive secured funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and TPG Growth and was recognized in Gartner's 2017 Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management report. Reflektive's mission is to reinvent people management processes to empower employees to thrive at work. For more information, visit www.reflektive.com.

