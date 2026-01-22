Reflex Sales Group and Alternative Retail Announce Strategic Alliance to Provide Premier Brands Global Control Over Excess Inventory

Respected global leader in excess inventory solutions aligns with the premier operator of branded warehouse sales to create a seamless ecosystem that empowers brands

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflex Sales Group and Alternative Retail have entered into a strategic alliance to give leading brands expanded options for converting excess inventory into revenue. This collaboration allows premium brands to more carefully manage how, where, and when product reaches consumers, while maximizing excess inventory returns.

Reflex Sales Group and Alternative Retail form strategic partnership to provide more control to leading brands for their off-price strategies. The companies blend excess inventory solutions and global reach with local high-return events, such as warehouse and sample sales, while protecting brand integrity and maximizing value across channels. (PRNewsfoto/Reflex Sales Group) Reflex Sales Group and Alternative Retail form strategic partnership to provide more control to leading brands for their off-price strategies. The companies blend excess inventory solutions and global reach with local high-return events, such as warehouse and sample sales, while protecting brand integrity and maximizing value across channels.

The partnership connects Reflex's global distribution network with Alternative Retail's well-established brick-and-mortar, direct-to-consumer warehouse sales platform, creating a dynamic system that empowers brands to protect image, recover maximum value, and maintain full control over their off-price distribution strategies, including both e-commerce returns and traditional overstock.

Under the alliance, Reflex will serve as a sourcing and buying arm for Alternative Retail, introducing qualified brand partners to its warehouse sale events. In turn, Alternative Retail will offer participating brands the opportunity to access Reflex's extensive international distribution network where appropriate. This two-way collaboration allows brands to choose the most strategic channel, whether U.S. consumer events or global distribution, based on margin goals, timing, and brand positioning.

"Brands are looking to think outside of the box for how they move inventory, and each brand's taste and appetite is unique," notes Travis Smith, co-founder and CEO of Reflex Sales Group. "This partnership combines the strengths of two trusted operators to create a unified approach that protects brand integrity while maximizing value across channels."

Scott Perkins, co-founder and CEO of Alternative Retail, adds, "We've seen firsthand how important it is for brands to feel in control of their off-price strategies. By aligning with Reflex, we're expanding exit opportunities for our brand partners — giving them both the local reach of Alternative Retail's high return events and the global reach of Reflex's network — all under a structure designed to optimize outcomes and uphold brand standards."

The alliance builds on a history of collaboration between the two companies, both of which have worked with leading lifestyle, performance, and fashion brands. While specific brand names remain confidential to respect client discretion, the partnership will serve a broad mix of premium labels seeking controlled, strategic inventory management.

The innovative program has recently launched and is now active across select categories, with additional brand integrations planned through early 2026.

About the Companies:

Reflex Sales Group helps brands move excess inventory globally, maintaining brand integrity and maximizing value. Based in Calabasas, California, Reflex works with thousands of leading apparel, lifestyle, and consumer brands, offering white-glove solutions across international off-price and value channels.

Alternative Retail, based in Costa Mesa, California, operates large-scale branded warehouse sales primarily in Southern California, helping brands monetize overstock directly with consumers through controlled, high-impact retail events featuring leading lifestyle and performance brands.

Reflex Sales Group

