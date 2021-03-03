Reflex Tuning Hiring New Talent in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflex Tuning, a women-owned Audi and Volkswagen service center located in Hooksett, New Hampshire has announced they are expanding their team to hire for new roles.

Heather Zaccone, owner and founder of Reflex Tuning has said, "When many service and repair shops have slowed down, our dealership alternative has continued to stay busy and grow. We are looking to add another Customer Service Advisor, Service Technician, Technician Intern, and Automotive Detailer. Because of the high-quality customer service we provide, we take the time to ensure we select the right candidate who will become part of our team."

Reflex Tuning offers employees competitive benefits such as a 401K retirement plan, paid vacation, holiday, and sick days, weekends off, as well as discounts on parts and service.

Heather says that she believes part of the uptick in business is related to many of the efforts they have taken to safely provide service in response to COVID-19.

Reflex Tuning has enhanced their daily procedures to keep their customers and their team safe, such as: Adding more courtesy Audi & Volkswagen loaner vehicles, Multiple rounds of vehicle and shop sanitation, Adding a new service window while closing their lobby-area, Face masks for employees, Touchless payment options, Air filtration upgrades, and Completely new services such as Permasafe Vehicle Disinfectant and Protection.

Reflex Tuning, an official Bosch Service Center, provides Audi and Volkswagen routine factory maintenance, such as oil changes, air filters, tires, alignments, as well as common repairs such as suspension, transmission, brakes, and much more. Additionally, those shopping for a new vehicle have the option of bringing an Audi or VW of interest to Reflex Tuning for a pre-purchase inspection .

To apply for these positions at Reflex Tuning, visit: https://reflextuning.com/careers

