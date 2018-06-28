NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexions, a digital innovation lab based in New York, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Familiar Studio, a creative and branding studio.
As part of the acquisition, Reflexions will be taking on select clients, employees, and other assets of Familiar Studio, which was founded in 2011 and is also based in New York. Familiar Studio's clients include The New School, Governor's Island, Creative Capital, and the Thomas J. Watson Foundation.
"We're honored and humbled to inherit the legacy of Familiar Studio," says Daniel Leslie, Director of Business Development at Reflexions.
"Familiar is a mission-driven creative company whose values align closely with our own, and for nearly seven years has delivered value to advocacy and cultural institutions in the US and around the world. We look forward to joining forces with Familiar's clients and team members who will be working with Reflexions in the future."
About Reflexions: Reflexions is a digital innovation lab which provides digital strategy, design, and development services. Founded in 1999, Reflexions helps its clients drive innovation and growth through web, mobile, and emerging platforms. Reflexions has worked with clients including Johnson & Johnson, ESPN, Salon Media Group, and McKinsey & Company.
Reflexions website: https://reflexions.co
For media inquiries, please contact: media@reflexions.co
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reflexions-acquires-familiar-studio-300673637.html
SOURCE Reflexions
Share this article