"We're honored and humbled to inherit the legacy of Familiar Studio," says Daniel Leslie, Director of Business Development at Reflexions.

"Familiar is a mission-driven creative company whose values align closely with our own, and for nearly seven years has delivered value to advocacy and cultural institutions in the US and around the world. We look forward to joining forces with Familiar's clients and team members who will be working with Reflexions in the future."

About Reflexions: Reflexions is a digital innovation lab which provides digital strategy, design, and development services. Founded in 1999, Reflexions helps its clients drive innovation and growth through web, mobile, and emerging platforms. Reflexions has worked with clients including Johnson & Johnson, ESPN, Salon Media Group, and McKinsey & Company.

Reflexions website: https://reflexions.co

For media inquiries, please contact: media@reflexions.co

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reflexions-acquires-familiar-studio-300673637.html

SOURCE Reflexions

Related Links

https://reflexions.co

