Reflow launches with $15M+ seed to make enterprise operations observable at scale

This new workforce and workflow intelligence platform helps enterprise leaders understand what to automate and if those automations paid off.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb.11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflow today announced the launch of its workforce and workflow intelligence platform designed to help modern enterprises understand how work happens across people and systems. The company also announced a $15M+ seed round to accelerate technology development and bring operational and AI automation intelligence to more enterprise customers.

As organizations rush to adopt AI, most leaders face a familiar constraint: they can measure outputs, but they lack visibility into the work that produces them. Decisions about automation and optimization are often driven by instinct, anecdotes, or slow, expensive consulting efforts.

Reflow was built to change that. The platform makes operational work observable, showing how work flows across systems and teams, identifying what to automate, and measuring the ROI impact of those changes.

Turning operational work into data

Reflow provides real-time visibility into how work is performed across people, systems, and processes, without time tracking, self-reported data, or complex integrations.

By turning operational work into structured data, Reflow helps organizations understand their true capacity, identify which workflows to automate, and measure AI automation ROI.

Built for operations-heavy enterprises

Reflow is designed for mid-market and enterprise organizations with large operational teams performing high-volume, repeatable, computer-based work.

These teams commonly operate in functions such as customer support, accounting, tax, legal, compliance, and where accuracy and efficiency directly impact margins.

The visibility gap holding modern operations back

Most companies can answer what their teams produce, but not how that work actually gets done.

This lack of enterprise process visibility creates real operational risk. Leaders struggle to validate capacity, enforce SOPs, identify automation opportunities, or measure whether AI and automation efforts actually worked.

In an AI-driven world, that lack of visibility becomes a blocker. Automation depends on understanding human work first.

From time tracking to workflow intelligence

Traditional time tracking and productivity tools focus on individual activity, hours logged, or self-reported tasks. While useful for basic oversight, they fail to capture how work actually moves across systems and teams.

Reflow takes a system-level approach. Instead of relying solely on measuring individuals in isolation, it observes workflows, revealing how tasks flow, where bottlenecks form, and where time is truly spent.

The platform helps organizations:

Identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and SOP deviations

Decide where automation or AI will have the highest impact

Measure the ROI of automation efforts over time

The result is a view of operations leaders can actually act on.

Designed for workflow insight, not employee surveillance

Reflow is designed to help organizations understand systems, workflows, and capacity, not monitor individual employees.

The platform is privacy-first by design and includes enterprise-grade controls such as SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, configurable metadata collection, and flexible visibility settings. Organizations have full control and can choose aggregated or anonymized views and set clear boundaries around how data is used.

Early results from enterprise operations teams

Early customers have uncovered significant hidden capacity, reduced unnecessary headcount while increasing output, and identified high-impact areas of automation.

"Reflow helped us understand the unit economics of our work and where to optimize across workflows, productivity, and cost," said Robert Robles, Chief of Staff at Boundless and early Reflow customer. "That clarity enabled smarter automation and more scalable operations."

"Reflow saved us $1.2M in just two months. It showed us bottlenecks and helped us prioritize the highest-impact improvements with measurable ROI," said Rohan Powar, Finance, Analytics and Strategy leader at Collective, another early Reflow customer.

A foundation for AI-driven operations

Automation without visibility leads to wasted spend, broken processes, and disappointing outcomes. Reflow acts as the precursor to automation, helping companies see what is actually happening and decide what to automate.

"AI can't improve what organizations don't understand," said Ugur Kaner, founder of Reflow. "Reflow gives leaders a clear, shared view of how work actually happens, so automation decisions are grounded in reality, not assumptions. In an AI-driven world, that visibility becomes essential infrastructure."

In a world where AI reshapes how work gets done, Reflow ensures that leaders understand how work actually happens.

About Reflow

Reflow is a workforce and workflow intelligence platform that helps enterprises understand how work actually happens across people and systems. By making operational work observable, Reflow enables leaders to optimize workflows, deploy automation with confidence, and measure real ROI.

