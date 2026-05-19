RefluxStop® gains momentum at DDW 2026

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the innovative RefluxStop® device for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces great interest in the RefluxStop® procedure's unique mechanism of action and excellent clinical outcomes at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2026 in Chicago.

Independent surgeon, Dr. med. Yves Borbély of the Department of Visceral Surgery and Medicine, Inselspital Bern, Switzerland, a pioneer RefluxStop® surgeon, reported his excellent long-term safety and clinical efficacy outcomes at the DDW meeting, showing minimal side effects in 82 RefluxStop® patients, followed for up to 87 months (over 7 years), overall aligned with previously reported RefluxStop® data.

DDW is the world's largest international meeting dedicated to digestive health, bringing together more than 13,000 physicians, researchers, and industry leaders from over 100 countries annually. Sponsored by the American Gastroenterological Association, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, DDW showcases the latest scientific discoveries and clinical innovations across gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and GI surgery.

As a first-of-its-kind surgical solution for GERD, RefluxStop® generated substantial interest among top surgeons and gastroenterologists from the U.S., Europe, and across the world at the DDW conference.

World-renowned Gastroenterologist, Dr. Peter Kahrilas, Professor Emeritus of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, said, "Every day thousands of GIs see patients who could benefit from a referral to anti-reflux surgery - but many of these patients are not candidates for the surgical solutions we have now. If RefluxStop® is approved by the FDA, countless patients would be able to get the surgery they need. It would represent a long-awaited shift in the landscape of how we treat GERD overall."

Distinguished foregut surgeon, Dr. John Lipham, Professor of Surgery at Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California said, "It's exciting to see the excellent clinical long-term data presented at DDW by Dr. Borbély. RefluxStop® data continue to show minimal common negative side effects of traditional anti-reflux surgeries. As FDA approval for RefluxStop® is hopefully coming soon, I can't wait to see what a difference it could make for my patients."

Dr. Peter Forsell, Founder and CEO of Implantica, shared his perspective, "I am once again very encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm from U.S. surgeons and GIs as we hopefully get closer to FDA approval. With 23% of U.S. adults struggling with GERD1, countless eligible patients are discouraged by the typical negative side effects associated with traditional anti-reflux procedures. There is an urgent need for an anatomical fix that doesn't compromise quality of life."

Dr. Forsell continued, "GERD patients deserve better. With 35 published articles and many more in progress, our robust outcomes, including 5-year data, support that RefluxStop® can fill this vast treatment gap in GERD management. Pending FDA approval, we are fully prepared and eager to bring this potentially paradigm-shifting therapy to U.S. patients who urgently need an innovative solution for GERD."

Shaqran TM, Ismaeel MM, Alnuaman AA, Al Ahmad FA, Albalawi GA, Almubarak JN, AlHarbi RS, Alaqidi RS, AlAli YA, Alfawaz KS, Daghriri AA. Epidemiology, Causes, and Management of Gastro-esophageal Reflux Disease: A Systematic Review. Cureus. 2023 Oct 21;15(10):e47420. doi: 10.7759/cureus.47420. PMID: 38022211; PMCID: PMC10658748.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)43 505 20 57

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 19, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. (CEST).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop®, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop®

RefluxStop® is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop® device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop® mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

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Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

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