ReFocus Eye Health Acquires Soll Eye

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health , a nationally-focused, collaborative healthcare organization, announced that it has acquired Soll Eye . The acquisition, effective immediately, brings all four Soll Eye locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey to the Refocus Eye Health family, as well as Soll Eye's team of doctors and staff.

"I am thrilled to share the news that Soll Eye has partnered with ReFocus," said Dr. Stephen Soll, Founder of Soll Eye. "My team and I will have greater access to cutting-edge technology and other resources to better serve our patients and community at all Soll Eye locations."

With more than 60 years of serving patients, Soll Eye is one of the top eye health providers in the Northeast. Its team of seven doctors are among the most nationally recognized leaders in their clinical fields, delivering a spectrum of vision services ranging from primary eye care, cataract surgery, vitreo-retinal procedures and other treatments. Its optical center carries dozens of leading brands, with custom fitting, specialty glasses, and more.

"Providing the strategy, innovation, and support to bring better eye care to people is our primary goal at ReFocus," said Dan Doman, CEO of ReFocus Eye Health. "Our acquisition of Soll Eye helps us further build on this mission, while lending the power of our expertise and resources to the talented doctors and team at its locations."

"This partnership establishes an important foothold for ReFocus in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets," added Sean Hayes, Partner at Zenyth Partners. "We look forward to working with Dr. Soll and his team to extend our footprint while continuing to deliver exceptional eye care to our patients."

ReFocus Eye Health was founded in 2018. Its collaboration of ophthalmology and optometry practices are committed to providing the highest level of care, with top-quality medical expertise, advanced technology and business management.

