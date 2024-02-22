ReFocus Eye Health Strengthens Presence in New Jersey with Eight Premier Practice Partnerships

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health proudly announces its latest expansion with the addition of eight distinguished ophthalmology practices across northern New Jersey. This newly formed partnership represents a transformational milestone for ReFocus Eye Health as it advances its mission to preserve the independence and clinical autonomy of leading eye care providers while facilitating continued access to quality care and excellent patient service.

Backed by Zenyth Partners, ReFocus Eye Health is a leading, comprehensive eye care management services organization based in the Northeast US. ReFocus provides best-in-class administrative support to its affiliated practices and physicians, enabling them to focus expressly on providing high-quality, personalized patient care.

The following practices have joined ReFocus Eye Health's consortium of affiliated physicians:

Each practice possesses a unique expertise and commitment to excellence, aligning seamlessly with ReFocus Eye Health's vision of enabling the highest standards of care.

"We carefully considered all options and ultimately chose ReFocus because of their unwavering commitment to clinical autonomy and their collaborative, doctor-friendly partnership approach – each of which is of paramount importance to us," said Dr. Kirk Tchorbajian of Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons of New Jersey.

"This partnership with ReFocus represents an exciting new frontier for our practice. With their support, we are confident in our ability to continue growing and serving our community with the highest standards of care for years to come," added Dr. Jai Parekh of EyeCare Consultants of NJ.

"We're delighted to welcome these esteemed practices to the ReFocus Eye Health family," remarked Jeff Rinkov, CEO of ReFocus. "Their success is rooted in prioritizing what truly matters: their patients. This patient-centric ethos mirrors the foundation of ReFocus. We eagerly anticipate providing unwavering support to our new affiliated physicians and team members as we embark on this next phase of growth."

About ReFocus Eye Health:

ReFocus Eye Health is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a comprehensive, multi-specialty community of vision care providers. ReFocus Eye Health provides non-clinical support services to its affiliated practices, enabling physicians to focus exclusively on patient care. ReFocus now supports a total of 62 locations and more than 140 ophthalmologists / optometrists spanning DC, MD, PA, NJ, CT, MA and RI. For more information, please visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

About Zenyth Partners:

Zenyth Partners is an operationally focused investment firm focused exclusively on building leading healthcare companies. Zenyth Partners collaborates with entrepreneurs, clinicians, and operators that share similar values, creating differentiated healthcare organizations that support patients, providers, payors, and the community at large. For more information, please visit www.zenythpartners.com.

