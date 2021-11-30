Refocus Founder Roman Kumar Vyas Accepted into Forbes Business Council

MAKATI, Philippines, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roman Kumar Vyas, the founder of Refocus and co-founder of Coding Invaders by MentorsPro, joined the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

A review committee appreciated Roman's expertise and experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Roman Kumar Vyas into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Roman Kumar Vyas has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him spread professional influence and share experience with over 100 successful growth cases globally. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Roman Kumar Vyas will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Roman Kumar Vyas – CEO & Founder of Refocus (The Philippines, Indonesia). Also Roman is a mentor at 500 startups, EdTech & Marketing enthusiast, and investor. In 2021 Refocus enrolled the first students in the Philippines. The nearest plans are to launch 50+ educational courses in the APAC region in 2022, and aims to educate 1 million students in the first 5 years.

Another Romans EdTech successful project Coding Invaders by MentorsPro operates in India, and has already shown great results. An online IT school in India, has dozens of employed alumni and grows x2 each month.

"It is a great honor for me to join the Forbes Business Council. I am glad to become a part of the community of leaders who drive the market and share my experience. The success of an entrepreneur is impossible without global support and exchange of solutions, therefore I am sure that together we will reach our goals faster!" – shares Roman Kumar Vyas CEO & Founder Refocus.

Finally, Roman Kumar Vyas will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Council's member concierge team.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

