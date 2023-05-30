Reformed Criminal Larry Lawton Hosts 2023 Parenting Seminar

Larry Lawton

30 May, 2023, 08:41 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reality Check Parenting Seminar is designed for parents to equip themselves with the tools and knowledge needed to prevent their children from making bad choices, getting into trouble with the law, and confidently navigate the complex criminal justice system if they do end up in court. We are proud to announce the Reality Check Parenting Seminar, hosted by best-selling author and renowned speaker Larry Lawton! The seminar will take place in Orlando, Florida from Saturday, Aug 19 to Sunday, Aug 20.

Larry Lawton, who is a reformed criminal and nationally recognized crime prevention expert, created this seminar to feature several professional speakers and create an environment of support and education for parents.

The seminar features several professional speakers including a psychologist, police chief, criminal, defense attorney, prosecutor, judge, and Larry Lawton who will provide valuable insights and information that parents won't find anywhere else. With every step of the way, Larry Lawton guides parents through the process and helps them apply what has been taught.

During the seminar, parents will have the opportunity to speak with each professional, ask questions and connect with other parents who are going through similar experiences. Larry Lawton will guide parents through the process and help them apply what they have learned. The seminar is all about information for parents to help their child stay out of trouble in school and with the law. It also helps in knowing what to do if they end up in the court system.

Attendees of the Reality Check Parenting Seminar will hear from:

  • Psychologist - TBD
  • Police Chief - Hector Garcia
  • Criminal Defense Attorney - Jason Downs
  • Prosecutor - TBD
  • Judge - Honorable David Silverman
  • Larry Lawton, creator of the Reality Check Parenting Seminar and Reality Check Program

The Reality Check Parenting Seminar provides parents with a better understanding of the steps they can take to educate and empower their children to take control of their futures. By attending, parents will learn more about Larry Lawton's journey of redemption and transformation and be better equipped to help their children make informed decisions to stay out of the system.

The speakers of the seminar understand that being a parent can be challenging, but with the right knowledge and support, parents can make a difference in their children's lives. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn from some of the top experts in the legal system and to connect with other parents.

Sign up for the Reality Check Parenting Seminar, hosted by Larry Lawton, and take the first step toward protecting their family's future at realitycheckparenting.com.

About The Reality Check Parenting Seminar:

The Reality Check Parenting Seminar — the ultimate event focusing on empowering parents to take steps in preventing their children from making bad choices and staying out of trouble. The seminar price is $1,500 which is good for up to 2 participants, and it includes everything needed to have an incredible parenting experience! Learn more at realitycheckparenting.com.

Contact Information

Name: Laura Bomalaski
Email: [email protected] 
Phone Number: (321)652-8602

SOURCE Larry Lawton

