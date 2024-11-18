Reformed Gangster Disciple Boss Harold "Noonie G" Ward Drops His Third Book with a Literary Nod from 50 Cent "Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics"

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Street legend, reformed Gangster Disciple boss, community activist, youth mentor and author, Harold Ward aka "Noonie G," has a lot to say, and never holds back from saying it. In his third book release, "Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics," a sequel to "Gangstanomics," Ward continues to break down the economics of the hood, tapping his life story to deter others from steering down the same problematic path. With a brief forward contribution from rap legend 50 Cent, and a free song track release, "Money In My Hand" produced by Ye (Kanye West), featuring Trey Songz, Dwele, and Twista, accompanying the title, Ward once again blazes the culture with the seasoned wisdom only a real OG can dispense.

Street legend, reformed Gangster Disciple boss, community activist, youth mentor and author, Harold “Noonie G” Ward has released his third book, “Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics,” with a brief forward contribution from rap legend 50 Cent, and a free song track release, “Money In My Hand” produced by Ye (Kanye West), featuring Trey Songz, Dwele, and Twista, accompanying the title. Ward continues to blaze the culture with a new show also in the works, “The Noonie G Voice of the Street Podcast.”

With a new show also in the works, "The Noonie G Voice of the Street Podcast," with co-hosts, "America's Top Trauma Therapist" Dr. LaQuista Erinna Harris, and "Man on the Streets" reporter, Wallace Gator Bradley, Ward cements his stance as a figurehead of reform. From convict to conqueror, pistol to pen, Ward is an inspirational role model for today's misguided youth and adults alike.

"Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics," as an update to "Gangstanomics," continues with true tales from Ward as he positions his theory that the dynamics of the hardcore hustle of the streets run parallel to the structure of the corporate world. It's a gritty education that can and should be avoided, contends Ward, as the street version of the game leads to the likelihood of prison or death, and sometimes both.

Ward's personal story is a courageous tale. Once considered a prominent force of terror on the Chicago South Side, Ward has been on a mission to change the effects of causes he understands and relates to firsthand. The former gang leader has dedicated his path toward making a way for others to follow. Larry Hoover, political prisoner and founder of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago area gang once reported to be one of the largest criminal organizations in the United States, hand-picked Noonie Ward to implement a new direction of change and betterment for the community at large, with "Growth and Development" becoming the new direction.

Utilizing hip hop as his vehicle, Ward has garnered a list of noteworthy accomplishments to his credit over the years. He continues to engage the support of several hip-hop luminaries, many of whom will make appearances on his new podcast. In fact, his very first book and DVD release, "Gangster with a Heart of Gold: The Noonie G. Story" was narrated by two Chicago natives, Grammy Award winner Ye (Kanye West) and celebrated hip hop artist and actor Common, with both artists providing the book's foreword as well. More recently, Noonie's behind the scenes street maneuverings were also instrumental in the success of Ye and Drake's "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert in Los Angeles at the L.A. Coliseum that was livestreamed on Amazon Prime.

Some of Ward's earliest credits include working with President Barack Obama as an activist in Altgeld Gardens and organizing Chicago's first National Gang Summit for Peace attended by Russell Simmons, deceased NFL legend Jim Brown and Minister Louis Farrakhan. Ward is also an in-demand speaker, regularly visiting schools, prisons and community centers conducting workshops about violence and various life issues.

Order "Gangstanomics II: Prisonomics," on Amazon at https://a.co/d/3mGYln2.

Look for Ward's new podcast on your favorite streaming platform and on his YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/@noonieg2399 . Subscribe to his YouTube channel now and turn on notifications to be alerted of each broadcast.

Keep your ear to the streets with Harold "Noonie G" Ward at http://nooniegward.com.

Contact Harold "Noonie G" Ward directly for podcast and personal appearance bookings at 847-921-2078.

