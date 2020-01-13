Reformed Heritage Christian School to Celebrate School Choice with Story Time, Open House

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preschool and kindergarten students and their parents at Reformed Heritage Christian School will celebrate National School Choice Week with a story hour, craft activity, and open house on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The community story time and open house will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reformed Heritage Christian School.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"All parents make school choices for their young children and need to find a quality program that fits their family's unique needs," said Barbara Hesselink, principal of Reformed Heritage Christian School. "The story hour and craft activity will be a beautiful time for our youngest students to share their love for learning with their parents."

Reformed Heritage Christian School serves students in grades pre-K-12 in the heart of Westwood. It is a parent association-owned Christian school affiliated with Christian Schools International.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

