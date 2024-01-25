Refract Technologies unveils AXIS Lite, the newest VR accessory for gamers and creators

News provided by

Refract Technologies

25 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

The all-new four-node motion tracker, AXIS Lite, is available globally to pre-order starting 8 February 2024 and will ship in May 2024

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Refract Technologies today unveils the newest addition to its roster - AXIS Lite. To celebrate its reveal, Refract is opening up global pre-sale orders on 8 February ahead of its late Spring launch, allowing VR enthusiasts and gamers to secure the latest piece of immersive technology.

AXIS Lite tracks real-time lower body movement in addition to the upper body tracking typical of VR headsets and controllers, allowing for full-body immersion in VR. The technology was created especially for consumers looking to take their VR gaming experiences to the next level with ease. Designed to free the player from the constraints of complicated setups, external base stations, and endless wires, the AXIS Lite provides an untethered experience with a reduced number of motion trackers that balance quality with accessibility. With a streamlined four-node setup, AXIS Lite is convenient, easy to use, and simple to calibrate, significantly reducing setup time to allow for more playtime in VR experiences.

AXIS Lite allows players to dance, jump, kick and more in real-time with low latency in games such as VRChat, Dance Dash VR, Zenith: The Last City, and Blade and Sorcery. With its 360-degree coverage and ample range, the system allows players maximum freedom of movement to express full-body movements without sacrificing accuracy or space. For developers of VR applications, AXIS Lite is also compatible with SteamVR, OpenVR, OpenXR, Unity, and Unreal Engine.

"At Refract, we believe VR has legs", said Michael Chng, Co-CEO of Refract Technologies. "It is our goal to democratize full-body tracking. By making quality motion capture more accessible and affordable, we are confident that AXIS Lite will extend human experiences beyond reality for even more users. We can't wait for people to get their hands on the AXIS Lite when it ships in late Spring."

AXIS Lite will be available for pre-order starting 8 February 2024. Consumers can register to secure an exclusive Super Early Bird price of $248. Pre-order prices will then start at $288 until its May 2024 shipping date, where it will retail at its full price of $350. AXIS is available via Refract's AXIS-dedicated website, which ships the motion trackers globally.

For more information, visit the Refract website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324640/Refract_Technologies.jpg

SOURCE Refract Technologies

