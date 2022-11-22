Refractories Procurement Markets Will Have an Incremental Growth of USD 703.72 Million With Blended, Interchange-plus, and Subscription-based Pricing as Key Pricing Models | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in the number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies relying on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates that Refractories will grow at a CAGR of 4.57% by 2026. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.