Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the steel industry is likely to witness a MIXED impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Refractory Materials Market - Global refractory materials market is segmented by type (clay and others and non-clay), form (shaped and monolithic), application (iron and steel, non-metallic materials, non-ferrous metals, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Global Tabular Alumina Market - Global tabular alumina market is segmented by application (refractory, abrasives, and oil and gas) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Top 3 Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry Players

Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd.: The company produces and distributes recovered refractory materials used by steel mills and industrial furnaces.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA: The company offers refractory materials under the brand, Hexoloy.

Dalmia Bharat Group: The company offers refractory materials to various industries including steel, cement, glass, copper, aluminum, and others.

https://www.technavio.com/report/refractory-materials-market-for-gcc-steel-industry-market-in-gcc-countries-industry-analysis

Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

Refractory materials market for GCC steel industry is segmented as below:

Geography

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



Rest Of GCC

Type

Bricks



Monolithic

The refractory materials market for GCC steel industry is driven by the mounting demand from the construction and infrastructure sector. In addition, increasing R&D activities by vendors are expected to trigger the refractory materials market for GCC steel industry toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

