Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry to Record 37.78 MT Growth | Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Dalmia Bharat Group emerge as dominant players | Technavio

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry is expected to increase by 37.78 MT from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.41%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Saudi Arabia will register the highest growth rate, occupying 62% of the total market share. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of the Middle East.

Vendor Insights-

The refractory materials market in GCC steel industry is fragmented. The growing focus on reducing imports by promoting local steel production among the GCC countries is expected to result in the high rate of entry of new players. This is likely to increase the competition among regional and global players operating in the GCC countries.

Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd.: The company produces and distributes recovered refractory material used by steel mills and industrial furnaces.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA: The company offers refractory materials under the brand, Hexoloy.

Dalmia Bharat Group: The company offers refractory materials to various industries including steel, cement, glass, copper, aluminum, and others.

Imerys SA: The company offers refractory materials in GCC through its subsidiary, Calderys.

Krosaki Harima Corp.: The company offers refractory materials such as refractory bricks, unshaped refractories, and functional refractories.

Regional Market Outlook

The refractory materials market growth in Saudi Arabia will be significant during the forecast period. The thriving construction industry and the growing tourism industry will foster the growth of the refractory materials market in Saudi Arabia. The report also offers detailed insights into the market's growth across the UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of Middle East.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Refractory Materials Market for GCC Steel Industry Driver:

Increasing demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors:

The increase in the development activities across the construction and infrastructural sectors has significantly increased the demand for steel in GCC countries. For instance, steel consumption in Saudi Arabia has increased significantly over the years. This can be attributed to factors such as the booming construction sector, increasing investments in the real estate industry, and rapid growth in infrastructural development. Moreover, the construction industry in GCC countries is becoming more stable with the growing number of multi-billion-dollar projects and the presence of favorable government regulations on the import of steel. All these factors are creating significant demand for steel, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, increasing capacity of steel production and increasing R&D activities by vendors will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating cost of refractory materials and high energy consumption will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Refractory Materials Market For GCC Steel Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.41% Market growth 2021-2025 37.78 MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.72 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of GCC Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 62% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and the Rest of Middle East Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chosun Refractories ENG Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Dalmia Bharat Group, Imerys SA, Krosaki Harima Corp., Refractarios ALFRAN SA, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Saudi Refractory Industries, Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd., and Vesuvius Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

