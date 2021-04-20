Refractory Materials Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 4%|Market Insights and Forecasts|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcelorMittal SA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Imerys SA, Krosaki Harima Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, and Vesuvius Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing production capacity developments in steel industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Refractory Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The refractory materials market is segmented as below:

Type

o Clay and Others

o Non-clay

Application

o Iron And Steel

o Non-metallic Materials

o Non-ferrous Metals

o Others

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o The Middle East and Africa

o South America

Refractory Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the refractory materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ArcelorMittal SA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Imerys SA, Krosaki Harima Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Refratechnik Holding GmbH, RHI Magnesita GmbH, and Vesuvius Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Refractory Materials Market size

Refractory Materials Market trends

Refractory Materials Market industry analysis

The increasing production capacity development in the steel industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fluctuation in cost of refractory raw materials and high energy consumption may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the refractory materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Refractory Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist refractory materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the refractory materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refractory materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refractory materials market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Iron and steel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-metallic materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-ferrous metals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Clay and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-clay - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Form

Market segments

Comparison by Form

Shaped - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Monolithic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Form

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArcelorMittal SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

CoorsTek Inc.

HarbisonWalker International Inc.

Imerys SA

Krosaki Harima Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Vesuvius Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

