Reframe Appoints Industry-Leading Advisory Board as Brand Expands Distribution and Product Portfolio

Advisory board unites 60+ years of leadership from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Diageo, Moët Hennessy, Campari, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, and Beyond

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reframe Beverage, a premium hemp-derived THC beverage company, today announced the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board, bringing together leaders across beverage alcohol, distribution, investment, M&A and consumer brand building.

The appointments come as Reframe builds momentum across retail, distribution and product innovation, positioning the company for its next phase of expansion.

Reframe Beverages

To help guide the brand's next stage of growth, Reframe has appointed the following industry leaders to its Advisory Board:

Dan Buttling : Dan Buttling is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over 30 years of leadership experience in the alcohol beverage industry. He previously held senior leadership roles at Diageo, including CMO of the Diageo Beer Company, and later served as CEO of Stoli North America. Dan currently is a partner at Feast Agency and 2XO Bourbon, where he focuses on brand growth and business development.

: Dan Buttling is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with over 30 years of leadership experience in the alcohol beverage industry. He previously held senior leadership roles at Diageo, including CMO of the Diageo Beer Company, and later served as CEO of Stoli North America. Dan currently is a partner at Feast Agency and 2XO Bourbon, where he focuses on brand growth and business development. Joshua Singh: Joshua Singh is an experienced builder, investor and operator. He is the current Chief Business Officer at Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, Lemonade & Tea. Previous to his role at Happy Dad, Joshua spent time at Cooley LLP after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, UC Davis and Stanford.

Joshua Singh is an experienced builder, investor and operator. He is the current Chief Business Officer at Happy Dad Hard Seltzer, Lemonade & Tea. Previous to his role at Happy Dad, Joshua spent time at Cooley LLP after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, UC Davis and Stanford. Rachel Citera : Rachel currently serves as a Principal at Verlinvest, a global, family-backed investment firm focused on scaling high-growth, mission-driven consumer brands. At Verlinvest, she leads investments across Food & Beverage and 4-Wall Retail sectors. Rachel sits on the Board of Hint, Inc. and supports additional portfolio companies, Insomnia Cookies and K1 Speed.

: Rachel currently serves as a Principal at Verlinvest, a global, family-backed investment firm focused on scaling high-growth, mission-driven consumer brands. At Verlinvest, she leads investments across Food & Beverage and 4-Wall Retail sectors. Rachel sits on the Board of Hint, Inc. and supports additional portfolio companies, Insomnia Cookies and K1 Speed. Steve Chasen : Steve Chasen is a beverage industry veteran with over 25 years of experience building award-winning teams and brands across some of the world's leading Beverage Alcohol companies. He is the Managing Partner of Deep Channel Partners LLC, a consultancy and advisory firm for the beverage alcohol and adjacent industries.

Steve Chasen is a beverage industry veteran with over 25 years of experience building award-winning teams and brands across some of the world's leading Beverage Alcohol companies. He is the Managing Partner of Deep Channel Partners LLC, a consultancy and advisory firm for the beverage alcohol and adjacent industries. Ben Miller: Ben Miller brings over 15 years of experience in the beverage industry, with extensive expertise in brand development, distribution, and market expansion. He spent a decade at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, where he built a strong foundation in sales leadership and supplier strategy. As an early member of Dos Hombres, Ben currently serves as Senior Vice President, playing a critical role in scaling the brand and driving growth within the premium spirits category.

Ben Miller brings over 15 years of experience in the beverage industry, with extensive expertise in brand development, distribution, and market expansion. He spent a decade at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, where he built a strong foundation in sales leadership and supplier strategy. As an early member of Dos Hombres, Ben currently serves as Senior Vice President, playing a critical role in scaling the brand and driving growth within the premium spirits category. Danny Saltzman: Danny is the Founder & CEO, The Fuel Brands — a leading advisory for beverage alcohol and consumer brands as well as those in the technology wellness & functional CPG industries. Danny is also an investor, advisor and board member to The Long Drink, Archer Roose, TOST, Provi with notable previous sales leadership positions at Moët Hennessy, Diageo, Brown-Forman, Coors, Sidney Frank, Breakthru.

"Adult social occasions are evolving, and consumers are seeking new ways to connect, celebrate, and unwind," said Jake MacDowell, President of Reframe Beverage. "Reframe gives those consumers a premium, alcohol-free beverage option designed for the moments where wine, cocktails, and spirits have traditionally dominated."

"This group brings experience across some of the most respected companies in beverage alcohol, distribution, consumer investing, and brand building," Justin Buchanan, the company's CEO, continued. "Their perspective will give us a significant edge as we scale, helping us open the right doors, navigate a fast-evolving category, and execute with the discipline of a much larger beverage company."

Reframe's flagship product, Reframe Cannabis Spirit, is a hemp-derived THC spirit designed to look, feel, and serve like a premium wine or spirit — with 0% ABV and a low-dose, controllable THC experience. Built around elevated design, approachable dosing, and shared adult occasions, Reframe offers consumers a new option for gathering, celebrating, and unwinding.

The brand launched with a focused five-state rollout across Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin and has sold more than 100,000 bottles to date. Reframe is expanding into Florida next month and will introduce new ready-to-drink concepts this summer, bringing the brand into more formats, occasions, and retail environments.

To learn more, feel free to visit the company's website https://drinkreframe.com.

Company Contacts

Jake Macdowell

President

Reframe Beverages

[email protected]

Justin Buchanan

CEO

Reframe Beverages

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder & CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Reframe Beverages