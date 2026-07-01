reFrame Entertainment Unveils We Are Your Children, Inviting America to Listen to Its Children

We Are Your Children, recorded by a 91-voice Minnesota Youth Honor Choir, launches July 4 with a nationwide invitation for communities to strengthen children, families, and the future.

BREMERTON, Wash., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a new national youth anthem is inviting the country to look beyond its first 250 years and consider the legacy it will leave the next generation.

Ninety-one young singers from across Minnesota gathered at Concordia University in St. Paul on June 1 to record We Are Your Children, a new national youth anthem created as a gift to America's children during the nation's 250th anniversary. A young soloist performs We Are Your Children during the June 1 recording session in St. Paul, Minnesota. The anthem was recorded by a 91-voice Minnesota Youth Honor Choir and premieres nationally on July 4 in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

On July 4, the official music video and recording of We Are Your Children premieres on YouTube. Recorded by a 91-voice Minnesota Youth Honor Choir under the direction of Mark Johnson, Artistic Director of the Minnesota Boychoir, the anthem was created as a gift to America's children and youth and as an invitation for communities across the nation to listen to young voices and invest in the next generation.

"As conductors, we teach young people to sing with accuracy and artistry," said Johnson. "This project asked them to do something even more important—to sing with honesty and heart. Watching these 91 young people become the first voices of We Are Your Children was one of the most meaningful musical experiences I've been part of."

The project's goal is to inspire at least 250 school, faith, and community youth choirs across America to perform We Are Your Children during the nation's 250th anniversary year, creating a nationwide chorus of young voices and encouraging conversations about the future we are building for children.

"One of music's greatest gifts is its ability to bring people together," said Philip Brunelle, Grammy-nominated founder of VocalEssence. "We Are Your Children gives young people an opportunity to raise their voices—and all of us an opportunity to listen."

Written by retired nonprofit founder Larry Sagen, with music arranged by Minnesota composer Jason Hansen, the project provides choir directors and music educators with professionally prepared arrangements, rehearsal tracks, accompaniment tracks, conductor notes, and performance resources free of charge at WeAreYourChildren.us.

"The world is a really scary place for kids today," said one 15-year-old choir member. "When we recorded this song, it felt like we were singing for kids everywhere—not just ourselves. I hope adults really listen, because we're going to grow up in the world they create."

In keeping with the project's mission, all net proceeds from streaming, downloads, broadcast, licensing, and special initiatives will be donated to nonprofit organizations supporting youth music and youth leadership.

The official music video, free choir resources, downloadable arrangements, and additional media materials are available at WeAreYourChildren.us.

America's first 250 years are our inheritance. The next 250 will be written by the legacy we leave our children.

Media Contact

Larry Sagen

206-383-5112

[email protected]

WeAreYourChildren.us

SOURCE reFrame Entertainment