ReFrame Solutions Announces the Launch of ReFrame Assist: Revolutionizing Public Housing Administration with Innovative Cloud-Based Software

WINDSOR, Conn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFrame Solutions is excited to announce the launch of ReFrame Assist, an advanced cloud-based software designed to simplify and enhance the administration of public housing. Tailored to meet the diverse needs of housing authorities, ReFrame Assist aims to streamline processes and improve efficiency in public housing management.

ReFrame Assist is a comprehensive and flexible solution that supports a wide range of activities crucial to public housing management. Key features include:

Application Processing : Simplifying the intake and management of housing applications.

: Simplifying the intake and management of housing applications. Eligibility Determination : Automating the process of determining applicant eligibility, ensuring accuracy and compliance.

: Automating the process of determining applicant eligibility, ensuring accuracy and compliance. Property Management: Providing tools for efficient property management, from maintenance requests to tenant communications.

Highly configurable, ReFrame Assist is designed to support various Federal and State housing programs, including the Housing Choice Voucher Program, Public Housing, and Project-Based Rental Assistance. This versatility ensures that housing authorities can adapt the software to meet their specific needs and regulatory requirements.

"At ReFrame Solutions, our mission is to empower housing authorities with innovative tools that enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery," said Anand Balasubramanian, CEO of ReFrame Solutions. "ReFrame Assist is designed to make it easier for housing authorities to manage their tasks and for residents to access essential services."

The cloud-based nature of ReFrame Assist ensures that housing authorities can access the software from anywhere, at any time, facilitating seamless operations and real-time updates. This accessibility is crucial for maintaining the availability and quality of housing services, particularly in today's fast-paced environment.

By improving the efficiency of housing operations, ReFrame Assist not only helps housing authorities save time and resources but also enhances the overall experience for residents. The intuitive interface and powerful features of the software enable a smoother and more transparent interaction between housing authorities and the communities they serve.

For more information about ReFrame Assist and to schedule a demo, please visit Contact – ReFrame Solutions.

About ReFrame Solutions Our mission is to deliver simple, user-friendly, and effective tools that simplify housing administration and improve service delivery. With a focus on flexibility and compliance, our products are designed to meet the diverse needs of housing programs across the United States.

For more details on ReFrame Solutions and its offerings, please visit www.reframesolutions.com

