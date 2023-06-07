ReFrame Solutions Appoints P. Kelly Farr Jr. as Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth

News provided by

ReFrame Solutions

07 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFrame Solutions, a leading customer-obsessed technology company for the public sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Farr as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this role, Kelly will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives that drive innovation, growth, and customer excellence across the organization.

Continue Reading
Kelly Farr joins ReFrame Solutions
Kelly Farr joins ReFrame Solutions

Kelly brings with him an impressive track record of success in strategic planning and execution. With over 25 years of experience in the public sector and technology space, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to identify industry trends, anticipate customer needs, and drive transformative strategies that deliver sustainable results.

As CSO, Mr. Farr will work closely with ReFrame's executive leadership team to align the company's business objectives with its long-term vision. He will lead the development of comprehensive strategic plans that capitalize on market opportunities, foster innovation, and enhance overall organizational performance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the executive team as our new Chief Strategy Officer," said Scott Schooley, Chairman of the Board. "His extensive experience and industry acumen make him an ideal candidate to guide our company's growth and future success. We are confident that Kelly will play a pivotal role in driving our strategic initiatives, strengthening our market position, and ensuring long-term customer success."

Prior to joining ReFrame Solutions, Kelly most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, for Governor Brian P Kemp. Prior to that he held strategic business and technology positions at several companies including Lucent Technologies, PCC Technologies, and SAS Institute. His strong background in public sector finance and operations, as well as large, complex, technology projects, will be instrumental in achieving ReFrame's short and long term goals and enhancing its competitive advantage.

"I am honored to join ReFrame Solutions as Chief Strategy Officer," said Kelly Farr "I believe that ReFrame has tremendous potential for further growth and innovation, and I am excited to work alongside a talented team to shape the company's strategic direction. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive initiatives that will propel ReFrame Solutions and our customers to new heights."

Kelly Farr holds a bachelor's degree in Finance/Economics from Augusta University. His proven ability to drive strategic vision, combined with his passion for innovation, makes him an invaluable addition to the ReFrame Solutions leadership team.

About ReFrame Solutions: ReFrame Solutions is a leading public-sector company, dedicated to leveraging technology to serve communities and people. With a "customer obsessed" philosophy, Reframe offers technology products that enhance customer engagement, public housing, enterprise software solutions, and critical infrastructure modernization. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, ReFrame Solutions has established itself as a trusted provider in the industry, serving clients globally.

For more information, please contact: Jennifer Mikalonis, Director of Operations & Marketing, [email protected], 844-473-3726

SOURCE ReFrame Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.