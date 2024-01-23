Reframing firearms violence news coverage: Free National Press Club Journalism Institute training on research and reporting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firearm violence is largely covered in the media as a crime issue focused on individual shooting events. But experts assert that reframing firearms violence as a broader public health issue is crucial to finding policy and community solutions aimed at preventing deaths and injury from guns.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute at 11:30 am ET on Friday, Feb. 9, for a conversation among experts and journalists on where to find the best data and research on firearms and gun deaths for your reporting. Registration is open and free.

In this 75-minute webinar, we'll explore the gaps, go-to resources, and facts and myths about firearms and firearms ownership. Participants will also learn:

  • The differences among firearms violence, such as what is a mass casualty event versus a mass shooting
  • Where to find new research on firearms violence
  • How news coverage of firearms violence impacts victims and frontline health workers
  • How to move thinking of firearms violence as "the crime beat" to more nuanced coverage across beat

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Jessica Beard, director of research, The Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting
  • Abené Clayton, reporter on the Guns and Lies in America project, The Guardian
  • Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and founding staffer, The Trace
  • Moderator: Kaitlin Washburn, health beat leader for firearm violence and trauma, Association of Health Care Journalists; reporter, Chicago Sun-Times

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

