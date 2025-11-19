REFRESCO TEAMSTERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Local 767 Members Approve Agreement Boosting Pay and Protections

FOREST HILL, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 767 in Fort Worth, Texas, have voted by an overwhelming 93 percent to ratify a new agreement with Refresco.

The 135 Teamsters at the beverage company work in machine operations, forklift operations, batching tech, quality assurance, shipping and receiving, sanitation, and maintenance.

"This contract reflects the strength and solidarity of Refresco Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Our members never backed down from this hard-fought campaign. They were determined and united to win a strong Teamsters contract, and that is exactly what they achieved."

"I'm proud of our members' willingness to put everything on the line to fight corporate greed," said Dave Reeves, President of Local 767. "Together, they were able to secure the record-breaking agreement that they deserve."

The four-year agreement delivers substantial wage increases, overtime pay for weekend work, and enhanced seniority protections. It also includes new provisions to support better work-life balance for members.

"We stayed united, and Dave Reeves and his team did an awesome job representing us at the bargaining table," said Linda Mitchell, a steward and Local 767 member. "We are proud of this contract and proud to be Teamsters."

Teamsters Local 767 proudly serves the labor needs of workers at 10 various companies and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. For more information, go to teamsters767.com

