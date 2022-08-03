Refresh Your Fall Routine with Pro-Designed LUXIE Beauty Tools to Master Every Look - Now Available at Top US Retailers

Shop best-selling luxury vegan skin/makeup brush sets at nationwide Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, or Macy's

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Like the trees slowly shifting their colors, the best part about fall is the chance to reinvent yourself. LUXIE is the brand makeup artists turn to for the sustainably crafted pro tools to create any fall look. Freshen up a tired makeup routine with travel-friendly brush bundles and sets now available at the nation's finest retailers.

The online-exclusive Bronze & Sculpt Bundle ($81) is an expert mix of get-glowing essentials in a signature "LUXIE pink" bag, including:

LUXIE 620 Angled Sculpting Face Brush

LUXIE 650 Precision Angled Contour Brush

LUXIE 680 Pro Precision Face Brush

Soak up the vibrant energy of the world's best luxury department stores, browsing fan-favorites that include:

LUXIE Skincential Skincare Set, 6-Piece ($85) and 4-Piece ($55)

LUXIE Classic Eye Brush Set ($35)

LUXIE Classic Face Brush Set ($50)

LUXIE Complete Face Set ($80)

LUXIE Kabuki 4-piece Set ($60)

Shop Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, or Macy's for best-selling LUXIE brush sets. Find the all-new LUXIE Bronze & Sculpt Bundle ($81) exclusively online, plus watch for innovative new tools - including eyeliner/globe sets and curated collections for the holiday season - as LUXIE continues to challenge industry norms.

Visit LuxieBeauty.com to see how LUXIE gives back, supporting Miracles for Kids, the World Wildlife Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Campaign Zero, the ACLU, Reclaim the Block, and the Grassroots Law Project. LUXIE also donates products to the San Jose Women's Shelter and volunteers time at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

About LUXIE:

Since 2014, LUXIE has grown from an indie brand to a global phenomenon beloved by top US influencers and beauty lovers alike. Sourcing the best components from around the world, the female-founded company developed one of the first high-performing, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan makeup brushes. Today, their complete collection features a wide array of multi-use beauty tools that combine sleek design with problem-solving functionality, including signature brushes made with premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in San Jose, California, LUXIE is available in retail stores across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Led by CEO Conor Riley and Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia, the LUXIE team is constantly innovating in a non-stop effort to deliver flawless perfection. They strive to partner with exceptional retailers, influencers, and industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values, along with an authentic passion for next-generation beauty products. Learn more at LuxieBeauty.com and follow on Instagram @LuxieBeauty.

