Refreshed And Updated: New 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander To Debut In North America In February 2025

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today released the first official interior images of the new 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander seven-passenger SUV.

Building on the overwhelming success of the 2022 Outlander since the launch of the new-generation model, the 2025 Outlander looks to continue its award-winning ways with a mid-cycle refresh. Pricing will be released in early February and the refreshed Outlander will be fully unveiled on Feb. 24, 2025.

2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Interior 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Interior 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Yamaha Speaker Grille

As shown in the teaser image, the highlights of the refresh include an updated interior, with a new center console design more focused around ease of use and comfort, new interior colors, upgraded features and a significantly upgraded audio system on all trim levels. Developed by the renowned experts at Yamaha – and the first time that Yamaha has ever developed an in-car audio system for a North American-market vehicle - the audio system also will debut Mitsubishi Motors' first application of SiriusXM's available 360L on-demand satellite-streaming entertainment service1.

Additionally, directly addressing the voice of existing customers, Mitsubishi Motors' design and engineering teams have provided styling updates as well as improved on- and off-highway driving manners.

As with all Outlanders, the new 2025 edition will be equipped with Mitsubishi's legendary Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC)2 system and a suite of cutting-edge Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)3 designed to add confidence and peace of mind into every drive. The vehicle also comes with the Mitsubishi Confidence program4, which includes a Mitsubishi's 10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Vehicle Warranty, 5-year/60,000 miles New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 5-years/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance, and two years of limited maintenance.

The new 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander is scheduled to begin arriving at Mitsubishi Motors dealer partners across the U.S. in late February 2025.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit mitsubishicars.com .

