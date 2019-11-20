Refreshed Niro Hybrid debuts at Los Angeles Auto Show

"It's difficult to improve on a winning formula," said Michael Cole, president, KMA, "but we're always striving to improve every product we sell and the enhanced 2020 Niro provides new owners the latest and greatest while retaining the value, utility and performance of the original Niro."

Inside, the new Niro display is more streamlined, incorporating a re-styled 7-inch instrument cluster with improved drive mode graphics and 8-inch standard touchscreen display, or optional navigation with a 10.25-inch screen and Harman/Kardon premium audio system, all with the easy to use interface Kia is famous for. Optional paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience and active regenerative braking control, optional electronic parking brake, and optional mood lighting with six different colors wrap up the interior mods.

Powertrain and exterior and interior dimensions and capacities are unchanged from the previous model. Enhancing the Niro's full suite of available Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems1 are newly added Lane Following & Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist.

Pricing of the Niro is not yet available and will be announced closer to the on-sale date early in 2020. The 2020 Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) will receive the identical enhancements to the 2020 Niro. It is also expected to go on sale early in 2020 and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

2 Kia received the lowest rate of reported problems among mass market brands in the J.D. Power 2015-19 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences with their own vehicle after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

