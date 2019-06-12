ROSH PINA, Israel, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Water, Ltd., parent company of O.Vine, Inc., launches Chardonnay- and Cabernet Sauvignon-essence water to refresh the "infused water" landscape. The two alcohol-free beverages are comprised of a unique concert of purified water and hidden nutritional benefits of upcycled wine grape residue and will be introduced at the Summer Fancy Food Show June 23-25 in New York, booth #3809.

Refreshingly new: O.Vine varietal wine-essence water

O.Vine Wine Essence Water™ is a line of all-natural, non-alcoholic beverages that expresses the spirit of wine and sets new standards for sustainable sourcing as well as innovation. Free of preservatives and synthetic colors, its natural blush color and healthful ingredients are derived from the essence extracted from red or white wine grape skins and seeds.

The two innovative beverages are composed of the skins and seeds of single grape varieties (either Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay), bringing the distinct essence of these renowned much-loved wines to refreshing water, without intoxicating effects.

The pomace that forms the waste product from the wine making process is a valuable source of phenolic antioxidants. The reuse of this pomace effectively transforms the treasures inherent in leftovers from the winemaking process into aromatic, indulgent essence waters.

A panel of food and wine experts were recruited to choose the ideal blend of Chardonnay and Cabernet grapes for inclusion into these exclusive bottles. Only sustainably grown grapes are gathered from selected vineyards that meet the desired parameters of flavor and quality, while conforming to the same values of social responsibility and sustainability.

"We see O.Vine essence water as a big winner in the United States and these two new varietals will just make the brand stronger," enthuses Bill Sipper, Managing Partner at Cascadia Managing Brands. "It aligns with what Millennials are seeking — products that are organic, made by companies that respect the environment. Millennials also are drinking less alcohol. This combination makes O.Vine an all-around winner."

The grapes are sourced from select vineyards located across the Galilee hills in Israel. The Galilee is one of the most ancient wine grape-growing regions on Earth. "The environment in which the grapes are grown, the quality of the earth, and the impeccable climate are factors that determine the flavor, color, body, and aroma of wines; likewise is our fine wine water collection," says Anat Levi, CEO and founder of Wine Water. "Chardonnay grapes grown in different locations will inherit distinctive characteristics that are very different from one another."

"The new beverage duo emanates from single grape varieties," adds Levi. "The Cabernet has a dark, red fruity character with a note of chocolate and a gentle tart twist. The Chardonnay imparts more tones of lime and apple, with notes of caramel. Both are equally refreshing and delicious."

Consumer awareness toward sustainability and health as integral part of their lifestyle is growing at an accelerated rate. Nielsen reports that sustainability continues to drive sales across the CPG landscape and that the US sustainability market is expected to reach $150 billion by 2021[1].

O.Vine's beverages come to the market as the company marks one year since it debuted the award-winning wine grape water infusions. The line consists of red, white, still, and sparkling, non-alcoholic beverages sourced from a variety of grapes and continues to spark growing global interest. Last year, O.Vine received the "Best New Water" concept award at the prestigious Global Bottled Water Congress in Evian, France.

The company's original collection is currently available both online, on the Beverage Universe site, and in-store at Neiman-Marcus, New York. The refreshing beverages are slated to appear on shelves of higher-end retail stores this summer as the company signs new contracts with a US-based brand management company. The beverages also will be launching in the UK and France. "O.Vine inspires consumers who are seeking new and innovative beverages to complement their way of life, and in line with the latest trends for alcohol-free and all-natural beverages. This was the driving force behind O.Vine's creation of the new niche of wine water in the marketplace," Levi concludes.

