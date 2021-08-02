Refreshments Continues to Disrupt the Shaving Category with New Launch

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to that cheap plastic razor that gets gunked up after your shower. Today, Refreshments, a BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand and clean, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan product line, announces the release of its newest razor kit, the Dazzling 5-Blade Razor Kit. Refreshments has designed a durable, long lasting, aluminum razor with a patent pending floating design with magnetic storage that keeps it securely attached to the shower wall.

The Refreshments Dazzling 5-Blade Razor has been constructed to directly address Refreshments member pain points around their razor usage. Members were seeking a solution for their razor blades wearing out quickly due to excess residue and water damage, resulting in an ineffective shave. The Dazzling 5-Blade Razor's patent-pending handle has a weighted base which creates a cantilever effect, elevating the razor head to magically float above wet bathroom surfaces, which allows blades to last longer. The handle base is also magnetized, and when paired with the accompanying magnetized shower hanger, the handle hangs upside down and allows blades to drip-dry. In-line with the brand's commitment to sustainability, the razor handle is reusable, and the packaging is recyclable.

"At BFA, and at Refreshments, we have a highly engaged member base, which allows us to collect direct feedback and data on our products. This invaluable feedback helps us to constantly evolve and improve our member experience. We launched our first razor in January of this year, and while members loved the five blades and closeness of the shave, we knew there was an opportunity to innovate on the handle and the storage. We also wanted to bring even more fun into users' bathroom routines, so we expanded our razor offering to allow for personalization and more pops of color!" -- Sabeen Mian, SVP - Refreshments

In addition to the product's functionality, Refreshments continues to break through the clutter with a fresh take on personal care that is bold, vibrant, and full of personality and is anything but boring. This new launch is no different, offering a color combination for everyone, including Neon Fizz, Pink Bubbly, and Coral Crush. Use this new razor with Refreshments Pillowy Shave Cream for the smoothest shave, and finish off your leg routine with the Velvety Body Cream for that extra soft skin.

About Refreshments

Refreshments, a BFA Industries brand, is the newest personal care subscription aimed to provide fun and clean essentials that jazz up everyday routines. Refreshments deliver the highest quality products at an incredible value. All formulas are clean, cruelty-free, 100% vegan, are clinically, allergy, dermatologist tested, and made by the experts behind IPSY. With delightful personalization moments including scents, formulas and product color selections, Refreshments makes essentials just for you.

About BFA Industries

BFA (Beauty for All) Industries inspires everyone to express themselves, making beauty accessible for all. Through product innovation, machine learning technology, and a community-first mindset, we democratize beauty by delivering not only personalized experiences, but a feeling of authentic self-expression. We're home to beauty subscription brands: IPSY and BoxyCharm, as well as brand incubator, Madeby Collective, and personal care brand, Refreshments. A community of 30 million strong and growing, we give individuals the tools to make their mark on the world. Learn more at: bfaindustries.com .

