Refrigerated Display Case Market to Reach USD 18.2 Billion by 2036 Driven by Energy-Efficient Cooling Systems

NEWARK, Del., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global Refrigerated Display Case Market is entering a new phase of modernization as food retailers, convenience chains, and food service operators prioritize energy efficiency, temperature precision, and customer-facing merchandising performance. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2025 to USD 18.2 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The industry's growth is increasingly tied to evolving retail formats, stricter refrigerant regulations, and rising demand for chilled and frozen product visibility across supermarkets, convenience stores, bakeries, and quick-service environments.

Refrigerated display cases are no longer viewed as passive storage equipment. They are becoming integrated merchandising platforms that combine cooling efficiency, operational intelligence, and lower-emission performance while supporting store productivity and food preservation.

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An FMI analyst Nikhil Kaitwade, notes:

"The refrigerated display case market is shifting from conventional refrigeration investments toward performance-led cooling ecosystems. Buyers are evaluating equipment based on lifecycle cost, refrigerant readiness, service accessibility, and energy verification rather than upfront pricing alone. Suppliers that combine cabinet innovation with regulatory compliance and operational reliability will maintain stronger competitive positioning."

Market Drivers and Strategic Industry Evolution

Growing consumer demand for fresh meals, ready-to-eat products, dairy, chilled beverages, and premium food presentation continues to influence refrigeration investment decisions globally.

Store operators are redesigning layouts to maximize product visibility while reducing energy intensity and maintenance complexity. Refrigerated display equipment with improved airflow control, lower refrigerant leakage risk, and remote monitoring capability is gaining stronger adoption.

Key market growth drivers include:

Expansion of fresh food merchandising across supermarkets and convenience retail

Rising demand for energy-efficient refrigeration technologies

Growing preference for natural and low-global-warming-potential refrigerants

Increasing replacement cycles driven by regulatory and operating cost pressures

Adoption of connected refrigeration systems with improved service diagnostics

Strong investment in cold chain infrastructure and food retail modernization

Despite favorable growth conditions, the market continues to face challenges including high replacement costs, installation complexity, refrigerant transition expenses, and pressure on retailer operating margins.

Segment and Product Insights

Product innovation and equipment selection increasingly depend on store configuration, cooling efficiency, and customer engagement.

Among design categories, vertical refrigerated display cases are expected to account for 63.8% market share in 2026, supported by superior merchandising density and enhanced shopper visibility.

By product type, remote refrigerated display cases are projected to represent 63.0% share in 2026, reflecting retailer preference for moving heat generation away from sales floors while improving customer experience.

Additional segment highlights include:

Built-in installations expected to hold 58.0% share in 2026 due to long-term store layout planning

expected to hold due to long-term store layout planning Food service applications projected to account for 48.4% market demand

projected to account for Chilled display cases forecast to capture 47.6% share driven by dairy, fresh meals, and beverage categories

forecast to capture driven by dairy, fresh meals, and beverage categories Fresh food storage applications anticipated to represent 46.8% of market demand

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Regional Outlook

Regional demand patterns continue to evolve based on food retail maturity, cold chain expansion, and regulatory pressure.

Japan is expected to lead growth with 9.9% CAGR through 2036 , supported by dense convenience retail ecosystems and chilled meal merchandising

is expected to lead growth with , supported by dense convenience retail ecosystems and chilled meal merchandising China is forecast to expand at 6.5% CAGR , driven by food retail modernization and rising catering demand

is forecast to expand at , driven by food retail modernization and rising catering demand India is projected to register 6.1% CAGR due to organized retail growth and expanding cold-chain capacity

is projected to register due to organized retail growth and expanding cold-chain capacity Brazil is anticipated to achieve 5.8% CAGR through supermarket and beverage retail expansion

is anticipated to achieve through supermarket and beverage retail expansion United Kingdom expected to grow at 4.7% CAGR supported by convenience and fresh food formats

North America and Europe remain mature but strategically important markets where compliance, efficiency, and replacement cycles dominate purchasing decisions.

Competitive Landscape

Competition within refrigerated display cases is increasingly moving beyond cabinet design and into energy optimization, refrigerant readiness, service reach, and integrated retail solutions.

Leading market participants include:

Hussmann Corporation

Haier Smart Home with Carrier Commercial Refrigeration

Epta S.p.A.

Dover Food Retail and Hillphoenix

Arneg S.p.A.

Daikin Industries Ltd. and AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Metalfrio Solutions S.A.

Liebherr Group

Danfoss A/S

CAREL Industries S.p.A.

Strategic priorities across the industry include:

Development of lower-emission refrigeration systems

Expansion of smart controls and remote diagnostics

Strengthening service and maintenance ecosystems

Product innovation focused on energy performance

Mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion initiatives

Why FMI's Refrigerated Display Case Market Report Stands Apart

Traditional market studies often focus on headline metrics and broad segmentation.

FMI extends analysis through specialized intelligence including:

Refrigerant transition and compliance assessment

Equipment pricing and lifecycle cost benchmarking

Cold chain infrastructure mapping

Store format and replacement cycle analysis

Supplier positioning and service footprint evaluation

Channel-specific demand forecasting

Competitive benchmarking across global refrigeration providers

Technology tracking across smart cooling and monitoring systems

Why This Matters for Buyers

Improve refrigeration investment decisions

Reduce long-term operating expenses

Align equipment selection with compliance requirements

Optimize merchandising and food preservation performance

Strengthen service and maintenance planning

Who Should Use This Report

Refrigeration equipment manufacturers

Food retailers and supermarket operators

Cold chain infrastructure companies

Food service chains and hospitality groups

Distribution and channel partners

Institutional investors and private equity firms

Where It Supports Strategic Action

Sell: Identify high-demand refrigeration formats

Identify high-demand refrigeration formats Source: Improve supplier and refrigerant selection

Improve supplier and refrigerant selection Manufacture: Align production with regional demand shifts

Align production with regional demand shifts Distribute: Expand high-growth channel coverage

Expand high-growth channel coverage Promote: Target modernization and retrofit opportunities

Target modernization and retrofit opportunities Partner: Build service and installation ecosystems

Build service and installation ecosystems Invest: Track emerging refrigeration technologies

Track emerging refrigeration technologies Defend Market Share: Benchmark against leading global suppliers

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Refrigerated Display Case Market Size & Industry Outlook (2036)

Market Name: Refrigerated Display Case Market

Refrigerated Display Case Market Market Size (2025): USD 10.1 Billion

USD 10.1 Billion Forecast Value (2036): USD 18.2 Billion

USD 18.2 Billion CAGR (2025–2036): 5.5%

5.5% Leading Design Segment: Vertical Display Cases (63.8% share)

Vertical Display Cases (63.8% share) Leading Product Segment: Remote Refrigerated Display Cases (63.0% share)

Remote Refrigerated Display Cases (63.0% share) Fastest Growing Country: Japan (9.9% CAGR)

Japan (9.9% CAGR) Key Growth Regions: China, India, Brazil, United Kingdom

China, India, Brazil, United Kingdom Major Companies: Hussmann Corporation, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Epta, Dover Food Retail, Arneg, Daikin Industries, Danfoss, CAREL Industries

Related Reports:

Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/multi-deck-refrigerated-display-cases-market

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Refrigeration Compressor Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/refrigeration-compressor-market

Refrigerant Compressed Air Dryers Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/refrigerant-compressed-air-dryers-market

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/refrigeration-and-air-conditioning-compressors-market

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SOURCE Future Market Insights