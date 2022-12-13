Refrigerated road transportation market: Growth opportunities led by Bay and Bay Transportation and C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated road transportation market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,582.64 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by rising initiatives to promote the cold chain, growth in demand for reefer containers from the pharmaceutical industry, and an increasing number of trade corridors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerated Road Transportation Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global refrigerated road transportation market as a part of the trucking market, which covers companies engaged in goods and passenger land transportation, including vehicle rental and taxi companies.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bay and Bay Transportation, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Carrier Global Corp., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., GAH (Refrigeration) Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Mike Frost Trucking Inc., and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (refrigerated trailers and refrigerated vans), application (chilled food and frozen food), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Refrigerated trailers:

The refrigerated trailers segment grew gradually by USD 3,446.07 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The segment is driven by the need to transfer food and beverages at controlled temperatures for long distances. The growing dairy industry and the increased demand for soy-based desserts, quark, soymilk and soy drinks, milk, and yogurt is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in refrigerated road transportation market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the refrigerated road transportation market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the refrigerated road transportation market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of refrigerated road transportation market vendors

Refrigerated Road Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3582.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bay and Bay Transportation, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Carrier Global Corp., CMA CGM Group, CRST The Transportation Solution Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., GAH (Refrigeration) Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Mike Frost Trucking Inc., Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, WEL Companies Inc., West Coast Carriers, Witte Bros Exchange Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and AP Moller Maersk AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

