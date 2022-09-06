Refrigerated Trailer Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 5.35% by 2026 - Technavio

Refrigerated Trailer Market Vendors

Bay and Bay Transportation

Gray and Adams Ltd.

Great Dane LLC

Halvor Lines Inc.

Humbaur GmbH

Hyundai Motor Co.

KRONE GMBH and CO. KG

LAMBERET SAS

Manac Inc.

Montracon Ltd.

Polarking Mobile

Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc.

The chilled food industry will significantly increase its market share in refrigerated trailers. The majority of food items, including fruits and vegetables, are stored at this temperature to preserve freshness. In addition, the demand from restaurants and hotels has caused the chilled food sector to grow at one of the quickest rates in the food business.

Additionally, customers view canned and cold food as alternatives to fresh, home-cooked food. Therefore, consumers are encouraged to eat cold food due to the convenience that ready-to-eat meals provide. Buy Sample Report.

Refrigerated Trailer Market Split

By Type

Chilled food



Frozen food

By Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of refrigerated trailer market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The refrigerated trailer market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global refrigerated trailer industry by value?

What will be the size of the global refrigerated trailer industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global refrigerated trailer industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global refrigerated trailer market?

The refrigerated trailer market research report presents critical information and factual data about the refrigerated trailer industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the refrigerated trailer market study.

Refrigerated Trailer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bay and Bay Transportation, Gray and Adams Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Halvor Lines Inc., Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., KRONE GMBH and CO. KG, LAMBERET SAS, Manac Inc., Montracon Ltd., Polarking Mobile, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Randon Implementos S.A., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Stevens Transport, STI HOLDINGS Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, TW Transport, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Vanguard National Trailer Corp., and Wabash National Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Chilled food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chilled food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Gray and Adams Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Gray and Adams Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Gray and Adams Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Gray and Adams Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Great Dane LLC

Exhibit 92: Great Dane LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Great Dane LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Great Dane LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Humbaur GmbH

Exhibit 95: Humbaur GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 96: Humbaur GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Humbaur GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 KRONE GMBH and CO. KG

GMBH and CO. KG Exhibit 98: KRONE GMBH and CO. KG - Overview



Exhibit 99: KRONE GMBH and CO. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: KRONE GMBH and CO. KG - Key offerings

10.7 LAMBERET SAS

Exhibit 101: LAMBERET SAS - Overview



Exhibit 102: LAMBERET SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: LAMBERET SAS - Key offerings

10.8 Montracon Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Montracon Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Montracon Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Montracon Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Randon Implementos S.A.

Exhibit 107: Randon Implementos S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Randon Implementos S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Randon Implementos S.A. - Key offerings

10.10 Schmitz Cargobull AG

Exhibit 110: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Overview



Exhibit 111: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Key offerings

10.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 113: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Wabash National Corp.

Exhibit 116: Wabash National Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Wabash National Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Wabash National Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Wabash National Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Wabash National Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

