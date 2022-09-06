Refrigerated Trailer Market Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 5.35% by 2026 - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated trailer market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The refrigerated trailer market is poised to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.35% during the forecast period.
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on the better way to help you with decision-making strategies. Request Free Sample Report.
Refrigerated Trailer Market Vendors
- Bay and Bay Transportation
- Gray and Adams Ltd.
- Great Dane LLC
- Halvor Lines Inc.
- Humbaur GmbH
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- KRONE GMBH and CO. KG
- LAMBERET SAS
- Manac Inc.
- Montracon Ltd.
- Polarking Mobile
- Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc.
The chilled food industry will significantly increase its market share in refrigerated trailers. The majority of food items, including fruits and vegetables, are stored at this temperature to preserve freshness. In addition, the demand from restaurants and hotels has caused the chilled food sector to grow at one of the quickest rates in the food business.
Additionally, customers view canned and cold food as alternatives to fresh, home-cooked food. Therefore, consumers are encouraged to eat cold food due to the convenience that ready-to-eat meals provide. Buy Sample Report.
Refrigerated Trailer Market Split
- By Type
- Chilled food
- Frozen food
- By Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The regional distribution of refrigerated trailer market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The refrigerated trailer market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global refrigerated trailer industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global refrigerated trailer industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global refrigerated trailer industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global refrigerated trailer market?
The refrigerated trailer market research report presents critical information and factual data about the refrigerated trailer industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the refrigerated trailer market study.
|
Refrigerated Trailer Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.71 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.78
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Bay and Bay Transportation, Gray and Adams Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Halvor Lines Inc., Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., KRONE GMBH and CO. KG, LAMBERET SAS, Manac Inc., Montracon Ltd., Polarking Mobile, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Randon Implementos S.A., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Stevens Transport, STI HOLDINGS Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, TW Transport, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Vanguard National Trailer Corp., and Wabash National Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chilled food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Chilled food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chilled food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Frozen food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Frozen food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Gray and Adams Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Gray and Adams Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Gray and Adams Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Gray and Adams Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Great Dane LLC
- Exhibit 92: Great Dane LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Great Dane LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Great Dane LLC - Key offerings
- 10.5 Humbaur GmbH
- Exhibit 95: Humbaur GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Humbaur GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Humbaur GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.6 KRONE GMBH and CO. KG
- Exhibit 98: KRONE GMBH and CO. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 99: KRONE GMBH and CO. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: KRONE GMBH and CO. KG - Key offerings
- 10.7 LAMBERET SAS
- Exhibit 101: LAMBERET SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 102: LAMBERET SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: LAMBERET SAS - Key offerings
- 10.8 Montracon Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: Montracon Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Montracon Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Montracon Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Randon Implementos S.A.
- Exhibit 107: Randon Implementos S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Randon Implementos S.A. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Randon Implementos S.A. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Schmitz Cargobull AG
- Exhibit 110: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Schmitz Cargobull AG - Key offerings
- 10.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.
- Exhibit 113: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Wabash National Corp.
- Exhibit 116: Wabash National Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Wabash National Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Wabash National Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Wabash National Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Wabash National Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 126: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
