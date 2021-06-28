Refrigerated Transport Market Size to Reach USD 16840 Million by 2026 at CAGR 3.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Refrigerated Transport Market is Segmented by Mode of Transportation(Airways, Roadways, Seaways), by Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global Refrigerated Transport market size is projected to reach USD 16840 Million by 2026, from USD 13030 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the refrigerated transport market are:

Increased worldwide trade in perishable commodities, since decreased tariffs, make cross-border transit of perishable items easier.

Increased customer loyalty toward refrigerated food products

Further, the refrigerated transport market is expected to grow due to technology developments in refrigerated systems, notably technical solutions developed by refrigerated transport service providers to reduce the environmental effect.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT MARKET

The refrigerated transport market is likely to be driven by rising customer demand for high-quality and safe food. Refrigerators are used to extend the shelf life of food and retain its optimal quality, reducing the chances of bacterial growth.

Furthermore, the refrigerated transport market is predicted to grow as demand for marine transportation grows due to the relatively cheap costs associated with it. The market is projected to be boosted further by an increase in global demand for meat and seafood. Aside from that, bakery and confectionery are expected to be a lucrative industry that will propel the growth of the refrigerated transport market, as bread is one of the most widely consumed foods, and refrigeration is required to manufacture, maintain uniformity, avoid rotting, and preserve the product.

Increased usage of modern cold rooms, strict government restrictions governing frozen food production, processing, transportation, and quality, and increased international trade of perishable commodities have all contributed to the worldwide refrigerated transport market's rise.

Get your sample today:

REFRIGERATED TRANSPORT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region. Europe is projected to have the largest and fastest-growing refrigerated transport market by 2023. This dominance of the region is attributed to technological advancements and the government norms favor the cold chain industry with different subsidies.

Based on type, the Seaways segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This mode of transportation has enormous potential for future growth as an economical and efficient overseas route of delivery.

Based on application, the food and beverage sector is expected to be most lucrative, since they can perish easily.

Inquire for Regional Report:

Major Key Players in the Refrigerated Transport Market

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Others

