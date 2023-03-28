Refrigerated transportation market in the US to grow by USD 9 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by growing end-user segments - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated transportation market size in the US is estimated to grow by USD 9 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing end-user segments. The food and beverage and healthcare industries are the major end-users for refrigerated transportation in the US. These end-user industries have grown significantly over the years, which has increased the demand for refrigerated transportation. For instance, in 2020, the production of beef and pork in the US accounted for 1.6 billion additional pounds. In the same year, poultry added another 1.6 billion pounds for a total of 3.2 billion pounds of total meat use. Similarly, drug sales in the US have been rising at an annual growth rate of about 5%-6%. All these factors are driving the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

Refrigerated Transportation Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others) and mode of transportation (land, waterways, and airways).

The market growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for food and beverage products in the US. Also, the increase in the consumption of meat is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Refrigerated Transportation Market in US – Vendor Analysis

The refrigerated transportation market in the US is fragmented. The market comprises many regional and national players, which makes it highly competitive. Vendors in the market provide a range of services such as full truckload, as well as dedicated and leased services for the refrigerated transportation of goods. Vendors are also providing services such as just-in-time, same-day delivery, and overnight freight services for temperature-sensitive goods to remain competitive. Some of the key vendors covered in the market include:

AGRO Merchants Group - The company is involved in offering store and logistics services which include conventional, mobile racking, automated storage, retrieval systems, and other types of infrastructure depending on the product and supply chain requirements for fulfilling customer orders.

- The company is involved in offering store and logistics services which include conventional, mobile racking, automated storage, retrieval systems, and other types of infrastructure depending on the product and supply chain requirements for fulfilling customer orders. Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP - The company is involved in offering supply chain services that connect producers to retailers, food service providers, and end consumers along with the dedicated team who review the order data and optimize the temperature-controlled logistics operations ensuring reliability and quality.

- The company is involved in offering supply chain services that connect producers to retailers, food service providers, and end consumers along with the dedicated team who review the order data and optimize the temperature-controlled logistics operations ensuring reliability and quality. Burris Logistics - The company is involved in offering temperature-controlled warehousing services which have been designing with the facilities to provide different temperatures and humidity depending on the unique needs of various clients as per the product.

- The company is involved in offering temperature-controlled warehousing services which have been designing with the facilities to provide different temperatures and humidity depending on the unique needs of various clients as per the product. KLLM Transportation Services - The company is involved in offering refrigeration services which include multi modes of transport including dry van and refrigerated truckload under various modes of intermodal, expedited, and specialized services with a highly qualified network of 10,000 large and small fleets.

Refrigerated Transportation Market in US – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

EPA regulations and the introduction of autonomous vehicles will emerge as key trends in the market.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US has introduced several regulations to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by vehicles.

This has compelled vehicle manufacturers to produce more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The introduction of advanced vehicles will increase the cost of purchase.

However, autonomous trucks, which are under development, are expected to lower the costs of operating by up to 10%. In addition, trucks with electric powertrains are expected to drive these costs even lower.

These are expected to help truck owners or fleet operators to save more on fuel costs. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering growth

Fluctuations in fuel prices will hinder the growth of the market.

Containers having refrigerated systems consume additional fuel to maintain optimal temperature.

Hence, any fluctuations in the price of fuel will have a direct effect on the profit margins of vendors offering transportation services.

The range of fluctuations in global crude oil prices has been quite high. This is negatively impacting transportation players.

This can be a restraining factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this refrigerated transportation market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the refrigerated transportation market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the refrigerated transportation market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of refrigerated transportation market vendors in US

The perishable goods transportation market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,873.75 million . The market is segmented by end-user (MPS, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and bakery and confectionery) and mode of transportation (air transportation, road transportation, and others).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by end-user (MPS, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and bakery and confectionery) and mode of transportation (air transportation, road transportation, and others). The road freight transportation market in North America is expected to grow by USD 103.29 billion at a CAGR of 2.31%, during 2020-2025. The market is segmented by type (full truckload and less-than truckload) and geography (US, Canada , and Mexico ).

Refrigerated Transportation Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.35 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Alliance Shippers Inc., Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Burris Logistics, Confederation Freezers, Deutsche Post DHL Group, KLLM Transportation Services, Kloosterboer, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Matson Inc., Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc., NewCold Cooperatief UA, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Prime Inc., and RLS Logistics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

