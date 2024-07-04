Refrigerated Transportation Market size is set to grow by USD 39.15 billion from 2024-2028, Rising consumption of frozen food to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global refrigerated transportation market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period. Rising consumption of frozen food is driving market growth, with a trend towards electrified trailer technologies. However, rising fuel costs and energy consumption associated with refrigeration systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Allen Lund Co., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Birkett Freight Solutions, Carrier Global Corp., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Envirotainer AB, Great Dane LLC, Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Motor Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Rinac India Ltd., Sartorius AG, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Sdiptech AB, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global refrigerated transportation market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Mode Of Transportation (Land, Waterways, and Airways), Application (Chilled food and Frozen food), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allen Lund Co., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Birkett Freight Solutions, Carrier Global Corp., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Envirotainer AB, Great Dane LLC, Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Motor Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Rinac India Ltd., Sartorius AG, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Sdiptech AB, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The refrigerated transportation market is witnessing a shift towards electrification as temperature-controlled trailer manufacturers explore more efficient and sustainable solutions. Carrier Transicold's eCool, an all-electric, engineless trailer system, uses E-Drive technology to capture and store kinetic energy and power the refrigeration unit. Schmitz's S.CUe trailer features an electric cooling unit and an electronically controlled generator axle with energy recovery. These electrified trailer technologies not only decrease emissions but also reduce noise pollution, making them suitable for various applications, from small refrigerated vans to large trailers. In 2020, Tesco PLC added 30 new zero-emission electric vans with Thermo King E-200 refrigeration units to its fleet. The growing adoption of electrification in refrigerated transportation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Refrigerated Transportation Market encompasses various sectors including refrigerated freight, frozen food transport, dairy transportation, meat transportation, seafood transportation, pharmaceutical cold chain, healthcare logistics, and temperature-sensitive cargo. Reefer trucks, containers, rail transport, air transport, cargo ships, and logistics technology are essential components of this market. Cold chain monitoring and temperature monitoring systems ensure the quality of refrigerated cargo. Regulations and standards govern refrigerated transport, presenting challenges that require innovative solutions. Perishable goods handling, controlled atmosphere transport, and temperature-controlled logistics are key trends. Refrigerated logistics providers offer cold chain management and distribution services. Overall, the Refrigerated Transportation Market focuses on efficiently moving temperature-controlled cargo, ensuring its quality and freshness from origin to destination.

Market Challenges

• The refrigerated transportation market confronts substantial challenges due to escalating fuel prices and energy consumption. Refrigeration systems, which are energy-intensive, are essential for maintaining the appropriate temperature for perishable goods during transport. The increasing cost of electricity and fuel significantly impacts operational expenses, thereby decreasing profit margins for businesses involved in cold chain logistics. Moreover, the environmental implications of heightened energy usage add to the concerns, making sustainability a crucial consideration. In response, industry participants are focusing on energy-efficient technologies, alternative fuels, and advanced insulation materials to mitigate these challenges. Consequently, the rising fuel costs and energy consumption related to refrigeration systems pose a substantial barrier to the expansion of the global refrigerated transportation market in the forecast period.

Refrigerated transportation plays a crucial role in moving temperature-sensitive cargo such as frozen food, dairy, meat, seafood, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare logistics. Challenges in this market include ensuring proper temperature control in reefer trucks, containers, rail transport, air transport, cargo ships, and warehouses. Regulations and standards for refrigerated transport are essential to maintain the quality and safety of perishable goods. Innovations in refrigeration equipment, logistics technology, and cold chain monitoring systems help address these challenges. Solutions like controlled atmosphere transport, temperature-controlled distribution, and cold storage logistics are gaining popularity. Refrigerated logistics providers offer integrated services, from production to delivery, to ensure efficient and effective cold chain management. Despite these advancements, managing the complex refrigerated supply chain remains a significant challenge. Continuous improvements in refrigerated logistics trends and technologies will be key to overcoming these challenges and ensuring the timely and safe delivery of temperature-sensitive cargo.

Segment Overview

This refrigerated transportation market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Mode Of Transportation 1.1 Land

1.2 Waterways

1.3 Airways Application 2.1 Chilled food

2.2 Frozen food Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Land-

Research Analysis

Refrigerated transportation, also known as temperature-controlled logistics, is a critical segment of the global supply chain that ensures the safe and efficient movement of perishable goods, including fresh food, seafood, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive cargo. This market encompasses various modes of transportation, such as refrigerated trucks, reefer containers, and refrigerated rail transport, which maintain specific temperature ranges to preserve the quality and integrity of the goods. The challenges in refrigerated transportation include maintaining consistent temperatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, and addressing the increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective solutions. Innovations in transport refrigeration, such as advanced insulation materials, renewable energy sources, and real-time temperature monitoring systems, are helping to address these challenges and drive growth in the market. Other key areas of focus include the development of refrigerated shipping and the expansion of the pharmaceutical cold chain and healthcare logistics sectors. Overall, the refrigerated transportation market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for fresh and high-quality products, as well as the need for reliable and efficient temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

Market Research Overview

Refrigerated transportation, also known as temperature-controlled logistics, is a critical sector that ensures the safe and efficient movement of perishable goods, including fresh food, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive cargo. This market encompasses various services such as cold chain transportation, chilled and frozen transportation, refrigerated shipping, and warehousing. Refrigerated trucks, containers, rail transport, air transport, and cargo ships are common modes of transport used in this industry. Cold storage logistics and refrigerated warehousing provide essential support to the supply chain, ensuring the maintenance of optimal temperatures. Refrigerated logistics providers offer comprehensive solutions for cold chain management, including temperature monitoring systems, refrigeration equipment, and transport refrigeration. Regulations and standards play a significant role in ensuring the safe and efficient movement of refrigerated cargo, while challenges and solutions continue to evolve with innovations in technology and logistics trends. Perishable goods handling, including controlled atmosphere transport, is a crucial aspect of this market, serving various industries such as dairy, meat, seafood, and healthcare logistics.

