Refrigerated Truck Rental Market to grow by USD 2.21 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated truck rental market size is expected to grow by USD 2.21 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The stringent regulations to control emissions boosting refrigerated truck rentals, higher time-spend inside vehicles pushing demand for cabin comfort features, and growing popularity of automotive thermal systems driving refrigerant consumption will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the emergence of truck sharing might hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerated Truck Rental Market 2022-2026

Refrigerated Truck Rental Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Long Term



The refrigerated truck rental market share growth by the long-term segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is expensive and time-consuming to manage the service, repairs, and maintenance of a refrigerated truck. Long-term car rentals include all services and maintenance, which will boost the growth of this market segment.



Short Term

Geography

North America



North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecasted period. The main markets in North America for renting refrigerated trucks are the US and Canada . The adoption of refrigerated trucks is rising in North America due to the rising demand for automatic climate control systems, which will support the expansion of the refrigerated truck rental market in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Refrigerated Truck Rental Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our refrigerated truck rental market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the boost in e-commerce across developing economies providing a platform for refrigerated truck rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerated truck rental market growth during the next few years.

Refrigerated Truck Rental Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers refrigerated truck rental services such as the carrier transicold solution.

The company offers refrigerated truck rental services such as the carrier transicold solution. Innocool India Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers refrigerated truck rental services such as ford transit refrigerated Trucks and ford custom refrigerated truck rentals services.

The company offers refrigerated truck rental services such as ford transit refrigerated Trucks and ford custom refrigerated truck rentals services. Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP: The company offers refrigerated truck rental services for dairy, beverages, agro products, pharmaceuticals, mushroom industries, restaurants, and other such cold chain applications.

The company offers refrigerated truck rental services for dairy, beverages, agro products, pharmaceuticals, mushroom industries, restaurants, and other such cold chain applications. Petit Forestier: The company offers refrigerated truck rental services such as 16-foot refrigerated cab over truck, 18 to 26-foot refrigerated trucks and 53-foot refrigerated trailer rental services.

The company offers refrigerated truck rental services such as 16-foot refrigerated cab over truck, 18 to 26-foot refrigerated trucks and 53-foot refrigerated trailer rental services. Polar Leasing Inc.: The company offers refrigerated truck rental services for professionals, individuals, and the events industry.

Refrigerated Truck Rental Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist refrigerated truck rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the refrigerated truck rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refrigerated truck rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refrigerated truck rental market vendors

Refrigerated Truck Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.21 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carrier Global Corp., Innocool India Pvt. Ltd., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Petit Forestier, Polar Leasing Inc., ReeferTek USA Corp., Ryder System Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., and U-Cool Refrigeration LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

