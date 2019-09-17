Refrigeration Oil (Mineral, Synthetic) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigeration Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil (Polyolester, Polyalkylene Glycol)), Application (Refrigerator & Freezer, Air Conditioner, Automotive AC System, and Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The refrigeration oil market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2024.

This growth is primarily triggered by the increasing demand from the refrigerator & freezer, air conditioner, and automotive AC system applications. APAC is the largest refrigeration oil market due to a rise in the manufacturing of consumer appliances and automobiles.



Furthermore, the changing lifestyle of consumer and rising income levels have led to higher demand for refrigerators & freezers and air conditioners, which, in turn, drives the refrigeration oil market. The growing demand for perishable food products along with growth in the pharmaceutical industry also drives the demand for refrigerators & freezers, fueling the growth of the refrigeration oil market.



The key players in this market are JXTG Holdings (Japan), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) (China), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (India), and PETRONAS (Malaysia).



The global and regional players have sizable shares in the refrigeration oil market. The key players in the market are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, and partnerships & agreements to expand their businesses, globally.

