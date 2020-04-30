DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the refrigerators industry, "Refrigerators Industry Posts 160% Growth during COVID-19 Lockdown"

Greater numbers of people buying groceries in bulk has led to greater demand for refrigerators and freezers in which to store them. Many consumers fear they will not be able to leave the house to get food if they or a loved one becomes ill so they are purchasing extra fresh and frozen vegetables, fruit and meats to have on hand if they have to self-isolate.

The surge in online grocery sales has also led to an increased demand for industrial cold storage capacity. Until recently most consumers did not purchase perishables online. However, with the COVID-19 outbreak keeping consumers in their homes, many are depending on online groceries to provide them with items such as milk, meats and vegetables. In order to meet this demand, there has been a huge rise in sales of industrial cold storage products.



"Refrigerators Industry Posts 160% Growth during COVID-19 Lockdown"

