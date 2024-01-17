RefrigiWear Acquires Avaska

News provided by

REFRIGIWEAR

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The Largest Selection of Insulated Workwear Just Got Bigger

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the largest supplier of insulated work apparel for the cold chain, announced today its acquisition of Avaska. A relative newcomer to the insulated workwear industry, Avaska built a solid reputation for offering premium quality products with a more modern, European style.

"Avaska really helps us round out our brand portfolio to serve customers in the cold chain and in any environment where extreme temperatures create challenges," explains Ryan Silberman, CEO at RefrigiWear.

"Giving customers flexibility helps us serve the ever-changing and demanding environments they face in every step of the cold chain from food production, storage and distribution to bringing it home to our kitchen tables."

The company's portfolio now includes three insulated workwear brands – RefrigiWear, Avaska and Samco Freezerwear – more than doubling the company's selection of products to keep workers warm, safe and productive.

All three brands deliver insulated apparel, footwear and accessories for people working in temperature-controlled production and distribution facilities that operate at temperatures well below freezing. Their products are also widely used in outdoor work environments where wet weather and cold temperatures are major challenges to safety and productivity. With such a wide variety of styles, selection and price ranges, this 3-brand family gives businesses large and small the most diverse options to protect their employees from the dangers of working in the cold.

For information on insulated workwear products or best practices for using insulated personal protective equipment to guard against cold-related illness and injury, please contact RefrigiWear Customer Service at 800-645-3744 or visit Pro.RefrigiWear.com.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear celebrates its 70th year as a pioneer in creating the toughest workwear for the toughest workers. With a 70-year history rooted in understanding the dangers and challenges of working in extreme cold, RefrigiWear continues to deliver high-quality, durable insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. The RefrigiWear brand portfolio also includes Avaska, best known for its European-style freezer gear and outerwear, and Samco Freezerwear, recognized for its value-oriented selection of cooler- and freezerwear basics. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA.

SOURCE REFRIGIWEAR

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.