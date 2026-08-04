RefrigiWear® Announces CEO Transition

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear and personal protective equipment for extreme cold, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Dugan as Chief Executive Officer.

Dugan has more than 25 years of senior commercial and executive leadership experience, with a track record of earning customer trust, building high-performing teams and driving sustained growth. Most recently, Dugan served as Chief Revenue Officer at Galls, following senior leadership roles with Shoes For Crews and Cintas.

CEO Jim Dugan will lead RefrigiWear® and its family of European brands, including FlexiTog®, Fortdress®, Cold Tex®, Tessuto® and Goldfreeze®.

As CEO, Dugan will lead RefrigiWear and its family of European brands, including FlexiTog®, Fortdress®, Cold Tex®, Tessuto® and Goldfreeze®.

Former RefrigiWear CEO Ryan Silberman will remain on the company's board of directors and will remain closely connected to the business, helping guide the company's long-term direction and ensuring continuity as Dugan assumes leadership.

"It is a tremendous honor to become CEO of RefrigiWear and to lead a family of businesses with proud histories, talented colleagues and customer relationships built on trust," said Dugan. "My first priority will be to listen and learn from our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners globally. We will preserve the qualities that make each of our brands successful while identifying opportunities to work more closely together and serve customers even better."

"I am incredibly proud of what our colleagues have built and of the enduring relationships we've developed with customers, suppliers and partners over many years," said Silberman. "Jim brings deep commercial leadership experience, a strong customer focus and genuine appreciation for what makes our businesses special. As a board member, I look forward to supporting Jim and continuing to contribute to RefrigiWear's future."

Customers, suppliers and partners can expect a seamless transition, with no changes to day-to-day operations. They will continue working with their trusted contacts and receiving the same high standards of quality, reliability and service that define the RefrigiWear family of brands. Together, RefrigiWear, FlexiTog, Fortdress, Cold Tex, Tessuto and Goldfreeze will continue to provide reliable protection for people working in cold and demanding environments around the world.

For more information or to shop for insulated workwear and PPE, please visit RefrigiWear.com or call 800-645-3744.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at RefrigiWear.com.

SOURCE RefrigiWear